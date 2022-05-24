Early Memorial Day laptop deal drops this HP Chromebook to just $299

With Memorial Day sales now upon us ahead of this weekend's kick-off to Summer, some of the best laptops and best Chromebooks are getting some healthy price cuts.

Chromebooks especially make for some of the best cheap laptop deals since they are already some of the most affordable devices on the market. Thanks to the lightweight nature of the Chrome OS operating system, you don't really need heavy-duty hardware to run it, so you can get by on lower-end hardware but still have a great laptop for a fantastic price.

And now, with the HP Memorial Day sale in full swing this week, this HP Chromebook 14a-nd0097nr is now just $299 (opens in new tab), a 21% discount off its normal $379 price, and one of the best Memorial Day laptop deals we've spotted so far.

(opens in new tab) HP Chromebook (14-inch, 1080p, Touch, 8GB, 64GB): $379 $299 at HP (opens in new tab)

Save $80 - The HP Chromebook 14a-nd0097nr is a 14-inch full HD Chromebook with 8GB RAM and a dual-core AMD 3015Ce processor (up to 2.3GHz boost clock speed) with integrated Radeon graphics, making it a decently powerful laptop even at its retail price. Saving 21% this Memorial Day makes it even better.

The HP Chromebook 14a-nd0097nr isn't the most powerful laptop out there by any means, but for a $299 Chromebook, it has a lot going for it. First off, as a 14-inch Chromebook, getting a full 1080p HD display is definitely a positive at this price, as is 8GB of RAM.

That RAM is only single-channel (meaning it can read or write to memory, but not both at the same time), but it's some of the fastest single-channel memory you can get, which is more than enough for a resource-lite Chromebook.

Just because you're not in the US to celebrate Memorial Day doesn't mean you have to miss out on the best cheap Chromebook deals, with offers available in your region.