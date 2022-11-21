Early Black Friday deals: get one of our favorite Asus laptops for $500 off

A massive Black Friday discount on one of our personal favorite thin-and-light gaming laptops? You got it. The excellent Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is a whopping $500 off, bringing the price down from $1,399.99 to $899.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab).

There are tons of early Black Friday deals at Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, and beyond, but this is absolutely one of the best we've seen so far. The ROG Zephyrus G14 is a stellar choice of gaming laptop for anyone who wants both power and portability.

(If you're not in the US, you can scroll down to find our handy-dandy deals widget, which will generate the best Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 deals in your territory. Just be sure to check the specs first, so you don't end up buying an underpowered model!)

This model comes equipped with some serious gaming components, from the kick-ass RTX 3060 graphics card to a speedy AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS processor and 512GB of SSD storage. According to our data, the $899.99 price tag is the lowest this laptop has ever been sold for!

While we haven't reviewed this exact model, our review of the 2020 model (which used a less powerful RTX 2060 GPU) was incredibly positive, and we're pleased to report that Asus has changed very little for this newer iteration.

If you want a new gaming machine but don't want to spend quite this much – or want a laptop with even more graphical oomph! – you can check out our top Black Friday gaming laptop deals instead.

The best Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Black Friday deal

(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Zephyrus G14: was $1,399.99 now $899.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

A stonking $500 discount on one of the best lightweight gaming laptops out there. This Zephyrus G14 is one of the more powerful models, packing an RTX 3060 GPU and AMD Ryzen 7 CPU along with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB drive. With a sleek design and comfortable keyboard, this is one of the best deals we've seen so far this Black Friday.

