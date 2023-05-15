Don’t wait – this Discover Samsung deal shaves $200 off The Freestyle projector

Samsung’s quarterly Discover Samsung sales event is happening now, and one of the best deals we’ve seen from it is $200 off The Freestyle projector (opens in new tab), a near all-time low price and a great opportunity to snag the top model in our guide to the best portable projectors .

With summer approaching and activities that normally take place indoors moving outdoors, a portable projector like The Freestyle is a great option for making backyard movie nights happen. The Freestyle has a rotating base that gives you a 180 degree tilt range to position the projector, and it automatically optimizes keystone and focus settings so you’ll always get a perfect picture. Samsung’s smart TV interface is built in, letting you stream movies and TV programs from the best streaming services over Wi-Fi.

A built-in 360 degree speaker system ensures that sound gets spread around evenly in whatever space you use The Freestyle in and it also supports Samsung Bixby and Amazon Alexa voice commands to control volume and pause/play movies and music. USB-C charging lets you connect an external battery pack to the projector, making The Freestyle a truly portable option.

Samsung's portable projector is one of the most innovative we've seen, and it's now selling for its near lowest-ever price direct from Samsung. Portables are great for outdoor movie nights, but can also be set up anywhere you want to get a big 100-inch image. The Freestyle leads our list of the best portable projectors, so this is a deal we can enthusiastically recommend.

The Freestyle may only be a 1080p HD-resolution projector, but you’ll need to spend three times as much to get a similarly portable 4K model. Its 550 lumens brightness spec means it can deliver sufficiently bright images in dark rooms (or backyards), and it also supports HDR10 high dynamic range for more powerful picture contrast.

You can get a 100-inch picture from The Freestyle with it positioned 8.8 feet from the projection surface. Samsung also sells plenty of cool optional add-ons for its portable projector – everything from a battery charging base and socket adapter for plugging it into a light fixture to a custom cylindrical carrying case.

