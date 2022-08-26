Don't miss the latest Apple iPad 10.2 for its cheapest price ever - save $50 now

With the back to school sales coming to a close and the Labor Day sales on the horizon, we've just spotted one of the biggest iPad deals of the year so far. You can now get the Apple iPad 10.2 at Amazon for $279.99 (was $329) (opens in new tab) - that's the cheapest price ever. The same offer is also available at Best Buy (opens in new tab).

The Apple iPad 10.2 (2021) launched last September for $329 and at various points throughout the year has dropped to both $309 and $299. This extra $20 reduction knocks it down to the lowest price yet, making it a fantastic time to buy one of the best tablets available today.

We wouldn't wait around if this iPad deal has got your attention as there's a good chance it will sell out given the popularity of Apple's entry-level tablet.

Today's best iPad 10.2 deal

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): $329 $279.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $49 - The latest version of the Apple iPad 10.2 has never been as cheap as this before. Need we say any more? This capable entry-level tablet sports a 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip to ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance. It's a fantastic buy at this price for students and for general everyday use – whether that's browsing the net, streaming media, doing light work, playing games and more.

There are plenty of reasons to consider the latest iPad 10.2 if you're looking for a great value Apple tablet. While the overall design is similar to the previous generation model, the new A13 Bionic processor, front camera upgrades and storage bump from 32GB to 64GB make it a strong option for most users.

The cost of Apple's tablets jumps dramatically when you go up to the iPad Air and iPad Pro. That means the standard iPad 10.2 is an excellent value-for-money pick for those on a stricter budget but still want a competent and high-performance device compared to many other cheap tablets.

If you'd still like to compare the iPad 10.2 to its most expensive siblings, we've also rounded up plenty more of this week's best iPad deals here at TechRadar. You can also head over to our tablet deals hub for the latest offers or a wider range of devices from the likes of Samsung, Lenovo and more.