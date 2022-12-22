Don't buy an iPad Pro this Christmas without seeing this deal first

The iPad Pro 12.9 was updated this year to add the M2 chip, and it'd be fair to say that Apple's most expensive tablet is now comfortably more powerful than even its M1-toting predecessor.

As with all the best iPads (and indeed best iPhones), Apple doesn't offer upgradeable local storage. That means that once you buy it, there's no adding any extra GBs for new apps, a larger photo library, or offline Netflix. It's a decision that's often mocked by Android tablet users that still have access to options that let you add an SD card to their devices, but this has always been the way Apple builds its mobile products.

Considering the iPad Pro 12.9 (2022) has a $1,099 starting price, it's more than a little disappointing to only have 128GB of storage to play with out the gate. Thankfully, Amazon's latest round of pre-Christmas deals can make things a little easier.

The retailer is offering the latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 256GB of storage for $1,129. That's only a 6% discount, but in context, it can mean double the storage for just $30 extra.

That's more room for games and apps – which have only grown in size as they've gained ambition – and saves you $70 off of the device we crowned the best tablet outright in 2022.

iPad Pro 12.9 (2022) – 256GB: was $1,199 now $1,129 on Amazon
Apple's iPad Pro is the best tablet you can buy now, and this deal makes the 256GB option much closer to the base 128GB version in terms of price. It has a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display that features a variable ProMotion refresh rate, as well as the same chip found in the latest MacBook Air which, while offering modest improvements over the M1 version, is far and away the most powerful tablet chip available now. With a series of high-quality cameras, USB-C for data transfer, and Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard support, it's a powerhouse with plenty of versatility.

