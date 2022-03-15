Dell's latest sale slashes up to $700 off Inspiron and XPS laptops

Looking for a cheap laptop? A brand new semi-annual sale is live at Dell, where you can save up to $710 off a range of Inspiron and XPS laptops. All you need to do is enter the code 'SAVE17' at the checkout to, you guessed it, apply an extra 17% discount on any eligible laptop.

We've taken a look at everything that's on offer and can see that prices for the Inspiron range start at just $244 for the most basic model. However, we'd suggest checking out this Dell Inspiron 15 3000 for $366.02 (was $588.99) as it's one of the best value for money options you can buy in the sale. With an Intel i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD, it's best suited to those who need a capable mid-range machine for everyday use, including general browsing, emails, work, and media streaming.

There are various options to upgrade (or downgrade) if needed to better fit your budget or needs. Those with a bit extra to spend and after a further performance boost should definitely consider snapping up this version with an Intel i5 processor for $469.33 (was $688.99). It's rare that a device with all these top components is priced so significantly less than $500.

What about the ever-popular Dell XPS 13? Don't fret, one of TechRadar's top picks for the best laptop does also feature in the sale - albeit in a limited capacity. The best deal is this XPS 13 Touch for $772.72 (was $930.99). That's a little over $100 more than the cheapest ever price we've seen for an XPS laptop, but it does come with touchscreen support. The spec is solid, too, with an Intel i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD - all excellent components you'd expect in a high-performance machine at this price.

But those are just a few of the highlights. Definitely take some time to check out the sale in full, as it has some of the best laptop deals we've seen all year.

Not in the US? Scroll down for more of the best laptop deals in your region.

Today's best Dell laptop deals

Dell Inspiron 15 3000: $588.99 $366.02 at Dell

Save $199 – In terms of value for money, we think this Inspiron 15 3000 is the best laptop deal in the current Dell sale. Simply enter 'SAVE17' at the basket to get an extra 17% off the listed price, bringing it comfortably under $400. It's a terrific price for an all-around mid-range machine that will perform well with most everyday tasks thanks to the Intel i3 processor, 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD.

Dell Inspiron 15 3000: $688.99 $469.33 at Dell

Save $220 – After a laptop with a little more power inside? Then this is an upgrade worth picking up. It features an Intel i5 processor that will give you a decent performance boost, alongside the 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD. All three of these top components are rarely seen in laptops this far under $500. Just remember to enter the code 'SAVE17' at the basket to get this price.

Dell XPS 13 Touch: $930.99 $772.72 at Dell

Save $158 – This may not be the cheapest Dell XPS 13 laptop deal we've ever seen as a version without touchscreen capabilities was over $100 less during Black Friday, but it's still a good price for one of the best laptops available to buy today. The Intel i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD will ensure superfast performance, while the lightweight design is slick and smooth thanks to a 13.3-inch InfinityEdge display.

It isn't clear how long this latest Dell sale will run for, although there is often limited availability on some of its laptops deals. That doesn't appear to be the case right now with any we've highlighted, but if something catches your eye then best act quickly to ensure you get it before it's gone.

If you're chosen device does go out of stock you can always find more Dell laptop deals right here as we track the latest prices each month. For more options, you can also check out our hubs dedicated to the best MacBook deals available today or the cheapest Chromebook deals if you need a less expensive option.