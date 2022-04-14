Dell Spring sale: huge deals on the XPS 13, Inspiron and Alienware - last day

Dell's annual Spring sale ends today, which means it's your last chance to score incredible deals on Dell's best-selling laptops, including the powerful XPS 13 and 15, the Inspiron 15, the Alienware m15 gaming laptop, and more.



Our favorite bargain is the Dell XPS 13 Touch laptop on sale for $832.99 (was $1,049.99). That's a massive $217 discount and the best deal you can find for this particular model. Dell's XPS 13 laptop features a 13.3-inch InfinityEdge Touch display and packs 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor. The powerful laptop received an upgraded battery life of up to 21 hours, and the new 2.25mm webcam is now placed above the display.



You'll find more of today's best deals from Dell below, with prices starting at just $299. Dell's Spring Sale ends today, so you should snag these epic bargains now before it's too late.

Today's best deals at Dell's Spring sale

Dell XPS 13 Touch, Intel Core i5: $1,049.99 $832.99 at Dell

Save $217 - Dell's Spring sale has the powerful XPS 13 Touch on sale for $832.99, thanks to today's $200+ discount. A terrific value for money - the XPS 13 packs a 13.3-inch InfinityEdge touch display, an 11th gen Intel i5-1135G7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD.

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop (128GB): $304.98 $244.99 at Dell

Save $59.99 - This Dell Inspiron laptop deal offers an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB RAM, and 128GB SSD, an excellent value for under $300. The Inspiron 3000 is perfect for everyday browsing and streaming on a full 15.6-inch screen without breaking the bank.

Dell XPS 15 Touch, Intel Core i7: $2,199.99 $1,763.99 at Dell

Save $436 - You can score a massive $436 discount on the XPS 15 Touch at Dell's Spring sale. Ranked as one of our best laptops, the XPS 15 packs a 15.6-inch InfinityEdge Touch display, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 series graphics, and an 11th Generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD.

Alienware m15 Ryzen R5 Gaming Laptop: $1,349.99 $979.99 at Dell

Save $370 - Gamers can get Dell's Alienware m15 R5 laptop on sale for $979.99. This powerful machine boasts 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, an RTX 3050 graphics card, and an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, ensuring a ton of performance for 1080p gaming.

See more laptop sales with the best cheap laptop deals and today's best Dell XPS 13 and 15 deals and prices.