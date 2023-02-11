Dell Presidents' Day sale is officially live: great laptop deals starting at just $299

It's not even the big day yet but the Dell Presidents' Day sale is already live and offering up some fantastic laptop deals. There's something for all budgets and we've been busy picking out our favorite listings here at TechRadar.

On a budget? We think the best option right now is this Dell Inspiron 15 for $299 (was $399) (opens in new tab). While it's not the cheapest Presidents' Day laptop sale at Dell today (listings start at just $219 (opens in new tab)), we think it's arguably the best value.

First up, you get a decent 11th gen Intel Core i3 processor alongside a respectable 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. These are great specs for the money and more than enough to handle basic tasks like online browsing, answering emails, or streaming videos.

For those who need something with a bit more power, consider this Dell Inspiron 14 for $599 (was $799) (opens in new tab). With a Ryzen 7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, this one will handle most intensive applications, multiple Chrome tabs, and generally zip through the day-to-day workload. It's a great no-frills laptop that's well suited to home working, in particular.

We've got two more niche picks that you can check out just down below from the Dell Presidents' Day sale - or you can browse the full sale right here (opens in new tab). If you're interested in more deals on everything from TVs to laptops, head on over to (and bookmark) our main Presidents' Day sales page.

Dell Presidents' Day sale - today's best deals

