Cyber Monday soundbar deals: upgrade your home cinema with these awesome deals

Cyber Monday deals have arrived, and with it so have a number of amazing cheap soundbar deals on basic 2.1-channel systems as well as a number of higher-end soundbars like the JBL 9.1 available at Best Buy for $200 off its regular price of $999, and the Klipsch Cinema 400 that's on sale at Crutchfield for $100 off its regular price of $299.

Some of the deals we're seeing now are even better than the ones we saw on Black Friday a few days ago - though many have carried through the weekend.

So what's on sale for Cyber Monday? Well, you've obviously got your uber-cheap deals on basic 2.1 'bars, but we're also seeing some great deals on 5.1.4 Dolby Atmos setups from Vizio and JBL that we think everyone should jump on.

Regardless of which speaker you're currently considering, we've rounded up all the best soundbar deals for Cyber Monday right here and we'll try to keep them current as the deluge of deals continues to come in.

The best Cyber Monday soundbar deals in the US

Samsung 2.1 Bluetooth Soundbar: $99 at Walmart

There's a fire sale happening at Walmart today for this 2.1-channel soundbar from Samsung that's available at just under $100. The Samsung HW-T410 Soundbar comes with a wireless subwoofer and can connect via Bluetooth to Bluetooth-capable TVs and devices.View Deal

TCL Alto 8+ 2.1 Channel Sound Bar with Built-In Subwoofer: $199.99 $99 at Amazon

This incredible soundbar deal slashes the price of the TCL Alto 8+ by $100. It comes with a Fire TV 4K streaming media player integrated into the soundbar itself, so you can really kit out your home cinema setup. Plus, a built-in subwoofer should deliver a powerful sound with plenty of bass.View Deal

Klipsch Cinema 400: $299 $199 at Crutchfield

Klipsch has always been a respected name in the world of audio and its soundbars do their namesake proud. The Klipsch Cinema 400 may be just a 2.1-channel system, but with an 8" down-firing driver on the sub it brings powerful bass to any home theater.View Deal

Sonos Beam Soundbar: $399 $299 at Sonos

If it's your TV's sound that needs a bit of a tune up, don't miss the deal happening right now on the Sonos Beam that's $100 off on Sonos for Cyber Monday. The Sonos Beam supports HDMI-ARC for simplified audio controls and can be custom-tuned with the Sonos app during setup. It's a big step up over 10W TV speakers.View Deal

Sonos Sub Wireless Subwoofer: $699 $599 at Amazon

For cinephiles, the best deal happening on Sonos products is the Sonos Sub sale that shaves $100 off the walloping subwoofer. At 32.4 pounds it's a serious step up from the small speakers you might be used to, and when paired up with a Sonos soundbar can really add some oomph to the low-end.View Deal

Samsung HW-Q850T speaker system: $999 $699 at Best Buy

This 5.1.2 surround sound speaker system from Samsung packs in a whopping 440W audio output, with separates for full surround sound. With a $300 discount, it's a highly tempting price, too.View Deal

JBL 9.1-Channel Dolby Atmos Soundbar: $999 $799 at Best Buy

The JBL 9.1 was our editors' top pick at this year's CES 2020 event back in January because it offers a versatile 9.1 Dolby Atmos surround sound setup with wireless rears right out of the box. It's super powerful and sounds fantastic. If you need a big audio upgrade, this is the Cyber Monday soundbar deal to pick up.View Deal

Save big on this 5.1.4 Channel Dolby Atmos Soundbar! Vizio Elevate 5.1.4 Channel Dolby Atmos Soundbar: $999 $699 at Best Buy

Last but certainly not least is this extraordinary deal on the Vizio Elevate 5.1.4 Channel Dolby Atmos Soundbar that just came out earlier this year. This 'bar has 18 total speakers with separate tweeters and dual woofers for super immersive audio and three HDMI ports to connect two 4K devices to the TV with eARC making setup clean and simple. View Deal