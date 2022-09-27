Croma Festival of Dreams sale: Best deals on iPhones, Phones, TVs, Electronics and more

Croma crashed yesterday because it was hosting a special iPhone 13 deal for this festive season, which rivalled one Flipkart provided. The special iPhone 13 deal is back, along with other deals on the Croma Festival of Dreams sale.
Croma previously hosted an early bird sale for the festive season, and it had some excellent deals. But for the actual sale, Croma does have some really good deals this time, including deals on iPhone 13, iPhone 12 mini, Samsung Galaxy M53, Iffalcon TVs and more.
Card offer: What is it? How to claim it?
Like Amazon Great Indian Festival, Croma Festival of Dreams sale also has card offers for sale. Croma has partnered with ICICI credit cards to provide you with a 10% instant discount of up to Rs. 3,000 on select products. Some products have an instant discount on HDFC credit cards instead.
Croma Festival of Dreams sale: Smartphone deals
Apple iPhone 13 - on sale for Rs. 61,990 (Rs. 51,990 with card offer) (opens in new tab)
6.1 inch Super Retina XDR OLED display | Apple A15 Bionic SoC | 4GB RAM | 12MP dual camera | 12MP selfie camera | 3240mAh battery
Apple iPhone 12 Mini - on sale for Rs. 38,990 (opens in new tab)
5.4 inch Super Retina XDR OLED display | Apple A15 Bionic SoC | 4GB RAM | 12MP dual camera | 12MP selfie camera | 2227mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy M53 - on sale for Rs. 21,499 (opens in new tab)
6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate | Dimensity 900 SoC | 108MP quad camera | 32MP front camera | 5,000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S22 - on sale for Rs. 62,999 (Rs. 52,999 with card offer) (opens in new tab)
6.1-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate | Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 | 50MP triple camera | 10MP selfie camera | 3700mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE - on sale for Rs. 29,990 (opens in new tab)
Croma Festival of Dreams sale: TV deals
Checkout Kodak 7X Pro 50-inch 4K TV on Croma (opens in new tab)
Rs. 23,999
Check out iFFALCON 43-inch 4K TV on Croma (opens in new tab)
Rs. 20,999
Check out iFFALCON 79.97 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV on Croma (opens in new tab)
Rs. 10,989
Akai 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV (opens in new tab)
Rs. 10,299
Croma Early Bird sale: Deals on audio accessories
Dizo Wireless Dash Neckband (opens in new tab)
Rs. 999
Boat Rockerz 255 Pro neckband (opens in new tab)
Rs. 799
Boat Grenade 5W Portable Speaker (opens in new tab)
Rs. 799
Zebronics Zeb Paradise over the ear wireless headphones (opens in new tab)
Rs. 799