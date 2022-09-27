Croma Festival of Dreams sale: Best deals on iPhones, Phones, TVs, Electronics and more

Croma crashed yesterday because it was hosting a special iPhone 13 deal for this festive season, which rivalled one Flipkart provided. The special iPhone 13 deal is back, along with other deals on the Croma Festival of Dreams sale.

Croma previously hosted an early bird sale for the festive season, and it had some excellent deals. But for the actual sale, Croma does have some really good deals this time, including deals on iPhone 13, iPhone 12 mini, Samsung Galaxy M53, Iffalcon TVs and more.

Card offer: What is it? How to claim it?

Like Amazon Great Indian Festival, Croma Festival of Dreams sale also has card offers for sale. Croma has partnered with ICICI credit cards to provide you with a 10% instant discount of up to Rs. 3,000 on select products. Some products have an instant discount on HDFC credit cards instead.

(Image credit: Croma)

Croma Festival of Dreams sale: Smartphone deals

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone 13 - on sale for Rs. 61,990 (Rs. 51,990 with card offer) (opens in new tab) 6.1 inch Super Retina XDR OLED display | Apple A15 Bionic SoC | 4GB RAM | 12MP dual camera | 12MP selfie camera | 3240mAh battery

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone 12 Mini - on sale for Rs. 38,990 (opens in new tab) 5.4 inch Super Retina XDR OLED display | Apple A15 Bionic SoC | 4GB RAM | 12MP dual camera | 12MP selfie camera | 2227mAh battery

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy M53 - on sale for Rs. 21,499 (opens in new tab) 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate | Dimensity 900 SoC | 108MP quad camera | 32MP front camera | 5,000mAh battery

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S22 - on sale for Rs. 62,999 (Rs. 52,999 with card offer) (opens in new tab) 6.1-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate | Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 | 50MP triple camera | 10MP selfie camera | 3700mAh battery



(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S20 FE - on sale for Rs. 29,990 (opens in new tab) 6.1 inch Super Retina XDR OLED display | Apple A15 Bionic SoC | 4GB RAM | 12MP dual camera | 12MP selfie camera | 3240mAh battery

Croma Festival of Dreams sale: TV deals

Croma Early Bird sale: Deals on audio accessories