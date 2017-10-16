Business laptops have slashed prices at Newegg for one more day

Newegg deals are always worth watching, and right now it's offering discounts on business laptops with prices as low as $227 and discounts of around $100 for many devices. Refurbished laptops get even bigger cuts, with some coming down over $1000 from standard retail.

A handful of standard laptops comprise the cheapest entries in this deal. A pair of refurbished laptops from HP and Dell come with older generation Core i5 or Core i7 processors and 8GB of RAM each. Both are in the sub-$400 price range.

See those laptops here:

There are MacBooks, too

At the middle of the pack, Newegg's Business Laptop deal includes deals on HP, Dell, Lenovo and Toshiba. But, more notably, there are heavy discounts on a pair of refurbished MacBook Pro models.

One MacBook Pro is $769 while the other is just $699. The refurbished prices cut easily over half of the original retail off. They have older internals, but anyone needing Mac OS and not wanting to fork over a couple grand can nab one of these cheap MacBook Pros.

See the MacBook Pro deals:

Newegg's deals aren't all on refurbished laptops. There are about a half-dozen new laptops with 7th-Gen processors from Intel and discounts from $30 to $150.

Two stand out as especially solid picks. The Lenovo ThinkPad E470 comes with a Core i7 processor, 1080p IPS display, 8GB of RAM and a dedicated GeForce 940mx graphics processor for $799. The Dell Latitude 5480 packs a powerful Core i7-7820HQ processor paired with 8GB of RAM, and it's $150 off for a price of $1,209.

See the deals below