Bose QuietComfort Earbuds just became the Memorial Day headphones deal to beat

The best noise-cancelling earbuds you can buy in 2022 have been handed a stellar discount for the three-day weekend that is Memorial Day, returning to their lowest-seen price ever.

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are currently available to buy at Amazon for just $199 (opens in new tab) – a huge saving of $80 compared to their original retail price of $279.

These class-leading true wireless earbuds are the best you can buy if you're looking to block out the sound of your environment, without the bulk of a pair of over-ear headphones.

Need excellent noise cancellation from your true wireless earbuds? Bose has the winning formula, as these buds can practically shut out the world and they make your music sound fantastic. This is the lowest price we've seen for the noise-cancelling earbuds.

Even a quick glance at our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds review proves that this second attempt at true wireless earbuds from Bose is a much better product than the older SoundSport Free.

Not only has the design been tweaked and improved, the noise cancellation is also exemplary, beating all the other earbuds we've tested in this category – even long-term favorites such as the Sony WF-1000XM4.

The sound quality is also really very good, although hip-hop and grime fans should note that you don't get quite as much bass here as you do with the Sony earbuds. That said, they're incredibly comfortable thanks to the cone-shaped eartips that come in a range of sizes.

At their original price, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds were a pricey proposition. They still aren't exactly budget-friendly with this new deal (this is Bose, remember), but they do represent value when you consider that these are the very best earbuds you can buy for active noise cancellation.

