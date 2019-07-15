Bluetooth speaker deals offer discounts on Bose, Anker and Doss for Prime Day

By now you might be aware that today is Amazon Prime Day - which, as you’d expect, is a pretty good day to buy a new Bluetooth speaker if you’re in the market for one.

That said, you can find a number of models on sale from a few of the bigger players - like Bose, who's offering a decent discount on its SoundLink Color II speaker - but there are even better deals by some not-so well-known brands like Anker and Doss.

We’ll leave it up to you to decide which of the deals are the best (though, we personally like the Doss $20 Bluetooth speaker deal for its ridiculously low price) but all of them have been listed below for your convenience.

(Image credit: Amazon) Doss Touch Wireless Bluetooth Speaker $39 $19 on Amazon

By far the cheapest Bluetooth speaker you're going to find on Amazon today is the Doss Touch Wireless Speaker that's selling for a measly $20 thanks to an insane 50% Amazon Prime Day discount. View Deal

(Image credit: Anker) Anker SoundCore 2 Bluetooth Speaker $39 $31 on Amazon

The Doss Touch sounds like a great speaker if you're just looking for something simple - but if you need something a bit more durable, consider the waterproof SoundCore 2 that's on sale today for $31 after you apply the $8 coupon for Prime Members.View Deal

(Image credit: Amazon) Anker SoundCore Flare $59 $47 on Amazon

Moving up another step is the Anker SoundCore Flare that's not only waterproof, but also cylindrical to help distribute sound in a 360-degree area - allowing everyone to hear the music. This one's better for barbecues or bonfires, and is definitely a great pick.View Deal

All of these deals are worth your attention and which one you decide to go with is really only limited by how much you're willing to spend on a new speaker.

If you're looking for something a bit bigger, don't miss this great deal on a Samsung soundbar, or if you're looking to keep music - and the world around you - to a dull roar, there's also a great deal going on for these Sony noise-cancelling headphones.