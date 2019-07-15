Bluetooth speaker deals offer discounts on Bose, Anker and Doss for Prime Day

By now you might be aware that today is Amazon Prime Day - which, as you’d expect, is a pretty good day to buy a new Bluetooth speaker if you’re in the market for one.
That said, you can find a number of models on sale from a few of the bigger players - like Bose, who's offering a decent discount on its SoundLink Color II speaker - but there are even better deals by some not-so well-known brands like Anker and Doss.
We’ll leave it up to you to decide which of the deals are the best (though, we personally like the Doss $20 Bluetooth speaker deal for its ridiculously low price) but all of them have been listed below for your convenience.
Doss Touch Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
$39 $19 on Amazon
By far the cheapest Bluetooth speaker you're going to find on Amazon today is the Doss Touch Wireless Speaker that's selling for a measly $20 thanks to an insane 50% Amazon Prime Day discount. View Deal
Anker SoundCore 2 Bluetooth Speaker
$39 $31 on Amazon
The Doss Touch sounds like a great speaker if you're just looking for something simple - but if you need something a bit more durable, consider the waterproof SoundCore 2 that's on sale today for $31 after you apply the $8 coupon for Prime Members.View Deal
Anker SoundCore Flare
$59 $47 on Amazon
Moving up another step is the Anker SoundCore Flare that's not only waterproof, but also cylindrical to help distribute sound in a 360-degree area - allowing everyone to hear the music. This one's better for barbecues or bonfires, and is definitely a great pick.View Deal
Bose SoundLink Color II Bluetooth Speaker
$129 $89 on Amazon
Last but not least, the Bose SoundLink Color II is the perfect splash-proof companion. Usually you'd see this colorful, durable speaker on Amazon for $129, but for Amazon Prime Day it's been marked down to just $89.View Deal
All of these deals are worth your attention and which one you decide to go with is really only limited by how much you're willing to spend on a new speaker.
If you're looking for something a bit bigger, don't miss this great deal on a Samsung soundbar, or if you're looking to keep music - and the world around you - to a dull roar, there's also a great deal going on for these Sony noise-cancelling headphones.
- TechRadar is scouring the site rounding up all the top deals on Amazon Prime Day - and we’ve put all the best Prime Day deals in one simple-to-use place to help you find the offers that will really matter to you.