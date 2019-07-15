Sony's best noise-cancelling headphones just got a big Amazon Prime Day price cut

Amazon Prime Day makes today the best time to buy the Sony WH-1000XM3 noise-cancelling headphones, with a tempting discount that makes them a bit cheaper.

The deal, available now on Amazon, sees a $50 discount on what we consider the best noise-cancelling headphones of 2019. It now cost just $298 in the US, or save £66 in the UK for a total price of £264. It's a good deal in either place!

For reference, that makes these headphones about $50 cheaper than their main rival - the Bose QuietComfort 35 II - and $100 less than the brand-new Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700 that just came out last month.

(Image credit: Sony) US: Sony WH-1000XM3 Headphones $349 $298 on Amazon

Cut out outside noise on your commute with noise-cancelling headphones. Today you can snag a pair of the WH-1000XM3 for $50 off the MSRP on Amazon. With a 30-hour battery life, multiple noise-cancellation settings and aptX HD, these are a great buy.View Deal

(Image credit: Sony) UK: Sony WH-1000XM3 Headphones £330 £264 on Amazon

If you're a UK shopper Sony has a similar deal happening on the Amazon UK Store that sees a £66 discount on the noise-cancelling cans. If you're a frequent traveler or commuter - we're looking at you Londoners - this is a great grab.View Deal

In our review of the Sony WH-1000XM3 we lauded their ability to cancel outside noise just as well as any pair of Bose headphones while making music sound even better thanks to their aptX HD and LDAC support for Android devices.

Throw in the nifty Quick Attention Mode that lets you hold to right earcup to temporarily stop the noise-cancellation and hear what's happening around you and the class-leading 30-hour battery life and you have all the makings of a Best-in-Class contender.