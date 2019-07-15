Best Samsung soundbar deal on Prime Day saves you a massive 32%

If there's one thing you can always find during Amazon Prime Day, it's soundbar deals - and this year is not proving to be any different.

That said, one of the best deals we've seen so far is on this Samsung HW-N650 Soundbar that fits nicely in the middle of the pack in terms of price and performance - it's on sale for $339 or around 32% off its regular price of $499 in the US, and on sale in the UK for £329, around 15% off its regular price of £389.

What makes this a mid-range soundbar and well worth your consideration is Samsung's inclusion of its Acoustic Beam technology that uses hard surfaces around the soundbar to create the sensation of surround sound without extra speakers. That's a huge help if you live in a small apartment and can't have speakers all over the place or a perfect fit for a dorm.

The Samsung HW-N650 comes with a soundbar too, so you can expect booming bass right out of the box and can connect wirelessly to your phone or tablet via Bluetooth.

In our Samsung HW-N650 review we said we liked the beam-forming technology (of course) and the soundbar's musicality calling it "a superb all-rounder, and worthy of recommendation if you’re looking for a new soundbar".

