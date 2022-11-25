Black Friday smart home deals: 60% off smart lights, speakers, plugs, and more

Smarten up your space with the best Black Friday smart home deals. A number of devices are getting that holiday sales treatment so you can jazz up your space with fun, interactive lighting or make it more secure with video doorbells for much less than you would usually have to spend.

You shouldn’t overlook these Black Friday deals as the best smart home devices are the wave of the future. If you want to make your home life easier, not to mention more fun, then it’s the best time to invest.

The usually expensive White and Color Ambiance smart bulbs from Hue, for example, are now only $89.99 for the 3-pack (opens in new tab), which is a fine starter pack. On the other hand, if you’re looking for a way to make your home more secure, the Blink Video Doorbell is 30% off (opens in new tab). For Alexa users, a number of Echo devices are receiving a big discount such as the Echo Dot (5th Generation) which has dropped 50% in price (opens in new tab).

Even now, you can control the right TV with just a voice command, and some of the biggest brands like LG, Ring, and Nanoleaf are getting in on the action. If you don’t want to pay full price on these devices, then Black Friday is the best time to purchase them. We’ve collected the best Black Friday smart home deals here, and we'll be updating this page regularly as new savings pop up.

1. Amazon Echo Show 5: was $89.99 now $34.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a Black Friday smart home deal on a smart display, today's cheapest offer is the 2nd generation Echo Show 5 on sale for just $34.99. That's the lowest price we've seen and a fantastic deal for a feature-rich smart home display that includes the Amazon Alexa voice assistant.

2. Nanoleaf Shapes Mini Triangles: was $119.99 , now $49.99 at Amazon

Getting 58% off anything let alone these colorful Nanoleaf Shapes Mini Triangles is a stellar deal. That’s $70 off a $119 item. Considering these light panels are rated a 4.4 out of 5 on Amazon for their bright presentation, smart home integration, and haptic feedback, you should press that buy button while they’re still on sale.

3. Govee RGBIC Neon Rope Lights: was $119.00 , now $69.99 at Amazon

Users on Amazon, who’ve rated this a 4.7 out of 5, love the vibrant, bright lighting these Govee rope lights offer as well as the app that makes fine tuning and changing scenes and routines straightforward and easy. And, thanks to this Black Friday smart home deal, these rope lights are getting $60 off. That’s 50% off.

4. Govee Glide Hexa Pro Light Panels: was $249.99 , now $149.99 at Amazon

On Black Friday, the Govee Glide Hexa Pro Light Panels are getting an incredible 40% off their hefty $249.99 price tag. So, if you were considering getting these but find the price too steep, this shopping holiday is the perfect time to buy. After all, they get a 4.5 out of 5 rating on Amazon for their bright, colorful lights, easy setup and straightforward control via the app.

5. Roborock S7+ Robot Vacuum: was $949.98 , now $679.99 at Amazon

The S7+ gets a 4.4 out of 5 on Amazon for its floating brush design, room mapping and smart navigation, and its sonic mopping technology. It also has excellent voice assistant and app control. It’s no wonder that it comes with such a high price tag. Luckily, it’s getting a $269.99 or 28% discount with this Black Friday smart home deal.

6. Ring Stick Up Cam: was $99.99 now $69.99 at Amazon

This classic Ring security option is great for setting up inside or outside your home. Thanks to its battery-powered design it can be installed wherever you need, though if you're using it outside you may need to think about how your home's exterior will be illuminated as it doesn't have a light.

7. LG C2 55-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $1,799.99 , $1,271.99 at Amazon

Another favorite Amazon Black Friday deal is LG's brilliant C2 OLED TV on sale for $1,296.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. Rated as our best TV of 2022 (opens in new tab), the LG C2 packs a stunning OLED display, an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control. If you want the latest and greatest TV, then this deal is for you.

8. Echo Dot (5th generation): was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

Amazon's latest Echo Dot is on sale for $24.99 for Black Friday - a massive 50% discount, and the first price cut the smart home speaker has received. With Amazon Alexa on board, the Amazon Echo Dot allows you to control your smart home setup, play music or podcasts, or simply ask for the forecast.

9. Nanoleaf Shapes Hexagons: was $199.99 , now $149.99 at Amazon

Save 25% off the Nanoleaf Shapes Hexagons for the holidays and get some mood lighting for your gaming setup or TV room. It’s gotten this cheap through third-party retailers so it’s a deal worth jumping on, especially considering how much people like it. It gets a 4.4 out of 5 on Amazon for its easy assembly and use as well as bright, colorful presentation.

10. Blink Video Doorbell: was $49.99 now $34.99 at Amazon

Get the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell on sale for just $34.99 in today's early Black Friday deals - the lowest price we've ever seen. The Blink doorbell alerts you when motion is detected and features infrared night video and two-way audio.

11. Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance 3-pack: was $134.99 , now 89.99 at Amazon

While this 3-pack of smart bulbs has gotten a discount as recently as October, Philips Hue smart bulbs are usually pretty pricey so a savings of $45 or 33% off is quite the deal. Though Philips Hue is more expensive than other smart bulbs typically, they’re also among the best out there as their 4.7 out of 5 rating on Amazon shows thanks to their support for different voice assistants, solid build quality, and, of course, their wide range of colors.

12. Govee DreamView T1 TV LED Backlights: was $89.99 , now $57.99 at Amazon

If you want to make your TV experience more immersive, you can do it for less with this Black Friday smart home deal as the Govee DreamView is discounted 35% or $32 off its original price. And, while setup can be a little tricky, these TV backlights still get a 4.6 out of 5 on Amazon for their transformative immersion.

13. Blink Mini security camera: was $34.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

The Blink Mini was a Black Friday best-seller at last year's sale, and Amazon just dropped the smart security camera to $29.99 - just $10 more than the record-low price. The indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.

14. Kasa Smart Plug Mini 15A: was $29.99 now $22.99 at Amazon

These smart plugs come in handy, especially around the holidays, and this four-pack is on sale for just $22.99. The smart plugs work with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant, so you can control your appliances completely hands-free.

15. myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control: was $29.98 now $19.98 at Amazon

For just $19.98, you can control and monitor your garage from anywhere, so you never have to worry about if you shut your garage door. The smart garage control has a compatible app that sends alerts to your phone anytime your garage is open or closed or is left open.

