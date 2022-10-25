Black Friday laptop deals begin now with a 2-in-1 Chromebook for just $99

It's not even November yet, but there are already hundreds of Black Friday deals available. And now Best Buy has an excellent cheap Chromebook available for a bargain price of less than $100.

Right now, the Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook is just $99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). That's $80 less than the usual price and a fantastic bargain for a basic but capable laptop. It's an even better deal when you consider that this particular Chromebook is a 2-in-1 device, so you can flip the 11.6-inch touchscreen around and use it like a tablet for some added versatility. It's a feature not always seen in Chromebooks this cheap, making it one of the best laptop deals available today.

In fact, this is one of the many Black Friday laptop deals available now at Best Buy. You can also check out our roundup of all the early Best Buy Black Friday deals, including more massive reductions on laptops if you have a bigger budget, as well as top TVs, appliances, smartwatches, phones and more.

Today's best early Black Friday laptop deal

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook: $179 $99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $80 – Best Buy has just launched its early Black Friday deals and this Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook is a huge bargain at just $99 for a 2-in-1 laptop. These hybrid devices usually come at a premium, so the fact you can get one for around $100 is fantastic value for money. It's an affordable laptop that can cover your basic computing needs and also offer the flexibility of a tablet when needed for doodling or streaming media.

We think the Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook is up there with the best Chromebooks for students and youngsters who need a capable but rugged device that can be stuffed into a bag. As we found in our Lenovo Flex 3 review, you can expect a battery life of up to 16 hours, which is enough to get through a school day, plus homework after class and some of the best Netflix shows in your free time.

And while there are more powerful devices out there, the less-demanding Chrome OS means that the Mediatek processor and 4GB of RAM are enough to cope with your basic computing needs, such as word processing, browsing and media streaming.

Overall, for those after a cheap and basic laptop on a budget, this is one of the top offers available today at an unbeatable price. And if you want to consider some alternatives, we've shared a few more of today's best Chromebook deals just below.