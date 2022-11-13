Black Friday is less than two weeks - but these 25 deals are worth grabbing now

While Black Friday itself is less than two weeks away (November 25), Black Friday deals are available right now, and we've been highly impressed with the early offers so far. Retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon have launched early Black Friday deals, and we're rounding up the 25 best bargains below, including everything from TVs, AirPods, and smart home devices, to air fryers, vacuums, mattresses, and more.



So what are today's standout offers that aren't to be missed? Amazon's early Black Friday deals include Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro 2 on sale for $234 (opens in new tab) - the lowest price we've ever seen, and if you're looking for a TV bargain, you can grab LG's stunning C2 OLED TV down to $1,296.99 (opens in new tab). If you're looking for a budget set, Best Buy has incredible prices on a range of TVs, and our favorite deal is this Samsung 75-inch 4K smart TV down to a stunningly low price of $579.99 (opens in new tab).



If you're looking for home items, you can find best-ever prices on kitchen appliances, like the Keurig K Express coffee maker marked down to just $35 (opens in new tab) and the top-rated Bella Pro air fryer on sale for $59.99 (opens in new tab).



You can find more of the best early Black Friday deals below, most of which include record-low prices. Today's offers are a great opportunity to get a head start on your holiday shopping and score a bargain before the official Black Friday deals event begins.

Black Friday deals - the 25 best offers so far

(opens in new tab) 1. Apple AirPods Pro 2: $249 $234 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

AirPods are always a Black Friday best-seller, and Amazon's early sale has the all-new AirPods Pro down to $234 - the lowest price we've ever seen. Apple's premium earbuds include improved audio quality and noise cancellation and include a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life. As of right now, the AirPods are in stock and ready to ship, so you should grab this deal now before they sell out.

(opens in new tab) 2. Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: $29.99 $14.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A great stocking stuffer idea, you can get the all-new Fire TV Stick Lite on sale for just $14.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The budget streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.

(opens in new tab) 3. Samsung 75-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): $849.99 $579.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Best Buy has this stunning Samsung 75-inch 4K TV on sale for $579.99, and it's one of the best Black Friday deals on TVs we've spotted so far. This massive set from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support - an incredible value for a 75-inch 4K TV under $600.

(opens in new tab) 4. Bella Pro Series 8-qt. Digital Air Fryer: $129.99 $59.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a cheap air fryer this Black Friday, Best Buy has the Bella Pro on sale for just $59.99, which is an incredible deal. The Bella 8-qt air fryer is fantastic value for money as it allows you to air-fry, broil, bake, roast, and reheat with little to no oil so that you can enjoy your favorite fried foods with less guilt.

(opens in new tab) 5. LG C2 55-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): $1,799.99 $1,296.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you want the latest and greatest TV, Amazon's Black Friday deals include LG's brilliant C2 OLED TV down to a record-low price of $1,296.99. Rated as our best TV of 2022, the LG C2 (opens in new tab) packs a stunning OLED display, an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control.

(opens in new tab) 6. Instant Pot Duo 6-Quart 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker: $79.99 $50 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Instant Pots are always Black Friday favorites, and Walmart has the six-quart Duo model on sale for $50 - the lowest price we've ever seen and $29 less than Amazon's current deal. The best-selling pressure cooker combines seven popular kitchen appliances into one device and features 13 customizable smart programs.

(opens in new tab) 7. Amazon Fire TV 75-inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $1,099.99 $599.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This is an incredible price for a big-screen 4K TV and one of the best budget Black Friday TV deals we've spotted so far. The 4K smart set includes the Fire OS for easy streaming, plus Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and Amazon Alexa built-in for hands-free control - all for a record-low price of $719.99.

(opens in new tab) 8. Keurig K-Express Essentials K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: $55 $35 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

You can get the best-selling Keurig K-Express coffee maker on sale for only $35. The single-serve coffee maker features a compact design for easy storage and uses K-Cups to brew a fresh, hot cup of coffee in minutes. Today's early Black Friday deal is the lowest price we've ever seen, and we predict it will go fast.

(opens in new tab) 9. Apple Watch SE (1st Gen, GPS + Cellular): $309 $199 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

The budget-friendly Apple Watch SE is reduced to its lowest price at Walmart. The design is very similar to the more premium Apple smartwatches, but it has a smaller screen and doesn't feature the same always-on function. This is also the older first-generation model, but it still comes with all key health and fitness tracking features, such as heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and GPS. At this price, it's a solid, affordable option for most users.

(opens in new tab) 10. Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: from $499 $399 + $499 of free gifts at Nectar (opens in new tab)

Another popular category during Black Friday is mattress deals, and Nectar just dropped a flash sale that offers 33% off everything. You can save up to $500 on the Memory Foam Mattress, which brings the queen size from $999 to $669 - which beats last year's Black Friday deal. This is a great value lower-mid-range memory foam mattress, which we gave 4/5 stars in our Nectar Mattress review (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) 11. Ring Video Doorbell: was $99.95 now $59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Another Black Friday best-seller is the Ring Video Doorbell, on sale for just $59.99 at Amazon - the lowest price we've ever seen. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection and allows you to see, hear and speak to anyone from your phone or computer and works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

(opens in new tab) 12. Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Carpet Cleaner: $139.99 $119.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Bissell's portable carpet cleaners have become all the rage, and Amazon's early Black Friday deals include the top-rated Little Green on sale for $119.99 - the best deal we've ever seen. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.

(opens in new tab) 13. Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker: $49.99 $17.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This early black Friday deal from Amazon slashes the best-selling Echo Dot to $17.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The best-selling smart speaker can play music, answer questions, check the weather and control your new smart bulb - all you have to do is ask Alexa.

(opens in new tab) 14. Revlon One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer: $69.99 $48 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Always a hot item during holiday sales events, Amazon has the best-selling Revlon One-Step hair dryer on sale for $48 - just $3 more than the record-low price. Thanks to the unique oval brush design, the hairdryer delivers a salon-like blowout with brilliant shine and extra volume.

(opens in new tab) 15. iRobot Roomba i1 Robot Vacuum: $529.99 $288 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Robot vacuums are always popular Black Friday deals, and Walmart has the Roomba i1 on sale for $288 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The robot vacuum features dirt detect sensors that alert Roomba to work harder on concentrated areas of dirt and automatically empties on its own.

(opens in new tab) 16. Christmas Trees, wreaths, and garlands: up to 50% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The time to buy Christmas decor is right now as the best items tend to sell out quickly, and Amazon's Black Friday sale is offering up to 50% off best-selling Christmas trees, wreaths, and garlands, with prices starting at just $27.

(opens in new tab) 17. LG A2 48-inch OLED 4K TV: $1,299.99 $569.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Another fantastic TV deal from Best Buy's Black Friday sale is LG's A2 OLED display on sale for $569.99 - the cheapest price we've ever seen. The LG Alpha α7 Gen5 processor delivers sharp images and great upscaling from HDR, and Dolby Vision HDR support makes the most of movies and TV. LG's smart TV software is also excellent, and there's a great range of streaming services included.

(opens in new tab) 18. Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping: $49.99 $22.48 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A great gift idea for anyone on your list, these top-rated pillows were a best-seller at this year's Black Friday sale, and the queen-size pillow set is currently on sale for $22.48 when you apply the additional 50% coupon at checkout - the lowest price we've ever seen. With over 149,000 positive reviews, who wouldn't pass up that price?

(opens in new tab) 19. HP 11.6-inch Chromebook: $98 $79 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Laptops don't get much cheaper than this. Of course, you only get a very basic device for this sort of money, but this is a smart buy if you need a capable machine for light use or schoolwork. There's enough power to handle that, a robust shell to keep it protected and a 10-hour battery life that means it'll last the day.

(opens in new tab) 20. GE Profile Opal 2.0 Countertop Nugget Ice Maker: $629 $529 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The GE nugget ice maker is on my Christmas wish list this year, and Amazon might make my dreams come true with this early Black Friday deal that brings the price down to a record low of $529. The countertop ice maker makes chewable, crunchable ice and features built-in wifi and voice control.

(opens in new tab) 21. iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2021 (128GB): $799 $749 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

You can get the 2021 iPad Pro on sale for $749 at Amazon's early Black Friday sale. That's a $50 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the 12.9-inch tablet. The iPad Pro packs 128GB of storage and delivers laptop-like power and speed thanks to Apple's M1 chip.

(opens in new tab) 22. Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum: $259 $144 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

This is a big discount on a powerful and versatile cordless stick vacuum from Shark. It offers powerful suction and a specially designed brush roll that's suitable for carpets and hard floors. The anti-hair wrap technology is a big convenience boost, too, so it won't snag in the roll. In a home where hair is a problem, this is a massive time-saver worth investing in - especially now it's over $100 off.

(opens in new tab) 23. Beats Studio Buds: was $149.95 now $99.95 at Amazon.com (opens in new tab)

Beats Studio Buds are the best Beats earbuds you can buy, and Amazon's early Black Friday sale has the earbuds down to $99.95 - just $10 more than the record-low price. You're getting Active Noise Cancelling technology, a comfortable fit, and decent audio performance. Compared to Apple's AirPods Pro 2, which are priced at $234, this deal is a great alternative for premium earbuds under $100.

(opens in new tab) 24. Fitbit Charge 5: $149.95 $99.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Fitbits are another popular Black Friday deal, and Amazon has the Fitbit Charge 5 on sale for $99.95 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The powerful fitness tracker is well suited for anyone starting to get serious about working out but doesn't yet need a fully-fledged smartwatch.

(opens in new tab) 25. Dell XPS 13, Intel Core i5: was $1,149.99 now $1,049.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Dell Black Friday deals are live, and you can get the powerful Dell XPS 13 laptop on sale for $1,049.99, which is the cheapest price we've ever seen. A terrific value for money - the XPS 13 packs a 13.3-inch InfinityEdge display, a 12th gen Intel i5-1230U processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD. With specs like these, this laptop is a great buy regardless of whether you're looking for a premium machine for casual use or a machine more suited to professional environments.

