Better hurry – Lenovo's best 2-in-1 Chromebook is just $299 for Black Friday

Chromebooks make some of the best 2-in-1 devices thanks to their lightweight OS and affordability, but this Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook for just $299 at Amazon (opens in new tab) absolutely takes things to a whole other level.

Black Friday deals are a great way to get big ticket items at a more accessible price, and nowhere is this more important than when it comes to a new laptop or Chromebook.

And while the best Chromebooks are generally more affordable than the best Windows laptops or MacBooks, they usually have to sacrifice high-performance hardware to remain affordable. Not so with this Lenovo 2-in-1, which has more than enough power under the lid to perform at its best for many years to come.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i 2-in-1 (13.3-inch, 1080p touchscreen, Intel i3, 8GB, 128GB): was $429.99 now $299.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

When it comes to Chromebooks, you typically don't see any with these kinds of specs at this price. This Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i packs an 11th-gen Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, a 128GB SSD, and features a 13.3-inch full HD touchscreen display so your games, movies, and apps will play great and look better – all for 30% off its list price.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i is a seriously powerful device thanks to its relatively premium specs for a Chromebook, making this bargain easily one of the best Black Friday Chromebook deals we've seen so far.

The 11th-gen Intel Core i3 brings a lot of processing power to the table along with 8GB RAM and a 128GB SSD, making this more than the equal of any Windows S-mode laptops out there. And for just $299, you're going to be very hard-pressed to find a 2-in-1 Chromebook with this level of performance potential.

If you're in the market for what is honestly the best student laptop you can buy this Black Friday, then this is the one you need to buy.

