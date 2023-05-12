Best Buy launches huge 3-day sale ahead of Memorial Day - here are the 9 top deals

Memorial Day is just around the corner, but Best Buy has no interest in waiting. The retailer has just launched a new early-bird 3-day sale this weekend. Big savings are available across a whole host of top tech - including TVs, laptops, appliances, video games and more.

If you want to pick up a little treat for yourself, grab some last-minute Mother's Day gifts, or get some shopping in ahead of this year's Memorial Day sales, then you can browse the full sale below. Alternatively, scroll down for a hand-picked selection from all the offers available this weekend.

9 best deals in this weekend's Best Buy sale

Best Buy appliances sale: save up to 30% on select major appliances

Best Buy's latest appliance sale is now live with savings of up to 30% off ahead of Memorial Day. The retailer is offering up to $2,000 off washers and dryers, dishwashers, refrigerators, and microwaves from all the top brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, GE, and more. You also get free shipping on major appliance purchases of $399 and up and the opportunity for more savings if you buy multiple items from the same manufacturer.

TCL 50-inch 5-Series QLED 4K TV: was $379.99 now $299.99 at Best Buy

It's a small saving, but this is still a fantastic price for a large and advanced QLED TV. TCL has established itself as a solid budget TV manufacturer - and with prices like this, it's easy to see why. QLED TVs of this size from other manufacturers can cost up to $1,000, which brings into context how good today's discount is on this 50-inch display. Get this QLED TV for improved brightness, contrast, lighting, and for a superior viewing experience when watching TV shows, movies and live sports.

Echo Dot (5th Gen): was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

The latest generation Echo Dot smart speaker offers a step up in audio quality to deliver clearer vocals, more powerful bass and a more vibrant overall sound. Apart from that, it's capable of exactly the same features as previous models. This latest offer is just $5 more than the lowest ever price we've seen, but it's unlikely to fall back to this until later in the year around Prime Day.

MacBook Air M1 (2020): was $999.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy

The Apple MacBook Air from 2020 with its revolutionary M1 chip is still one of the best laptops ever made, even though it's a few years old now. We awarded the device 4.5 stars out of five in our MacBook Air M1 review and still rate it highly to this day. Apple's premium laptop is fast, responsive, beautifully designed and has a long-lasting battery life. That's why you should definitely consider this deal that brings the device down to its lowest-ever price.

Apple AirPods (2nd Gen): was $129.99 now $99.99 at Best Buy

Apple's second-generation AirPods are just $10 more than their cheapest-ever price this weekend at Best Buy. It's a great deal for the high-quality wireless earbuds that come with a charging case to offer over 24 hours of battery life on a single charge.

TCL 70-inch 4 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV: was $829.99 now $474.99 at Best Buy

The standout budget big-screen TV deal in the latest Best Buy sale is this massive 70-inch TCL 4K TV that's on sale for just $474.99. That's $25 cheaper than the previous low price and incredible value for such a large 4K TV. As well as 4K resolution support for a superior picture, the Google Assistant and Chromecast are built-in for seamless streaming with handy voice controls. Overall, it's a heck of a lot of TV for the money.

PS5 + God of War Ragnarok: was $559.99 now $509.99 at Best Buy

Here's a way to get a PS5 console and one of its most popular games for just $10. We gave the action-adventure sequel full marks in our God of War Ragnarok review, so it's definitely one of the best games to buy to start off your collection - even more so with this $50 discount.