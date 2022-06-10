Best Buy 3-Day sale: our 8 favorite offers available this weekend

It's been a hot minute so Best Buy is back for another 3-day sale with discounts across a whole range of tech including TVs, laptops, phones, video games and more. If you want to pick up a little treat for yourself or grab some last-minute Father's Day gifts then you can browse the full sale below or scroll down for a hand-picked selection from all the offers available this weekend.

As usual, Best Buy has a lot of great laptop deals in its latest sale. This includes a Lenovo Chromebook 3 for only $89 (was $139) (opens in new tab) - a fantastic all-time low price for a budget laptop. It's one of the cheapest options we've seen in months if you need a very basic device for light use or schoolwork.

Another traditionally strong area for Best Buy is TV deals. There are dozens of offers once again this weekend on everything from budget-friendly displays to high-end QLED and OLED sets. We think the best value for money option is this LG 55-inch UP7000 4K LED TV for $369.99 (was $409.99) (opens in new tab). It's a reasonably-priced all-purpose display that supports 4K resolution for excellent picture quality, plus has access to all the top streaming apps such as Netflix, Disney Plus and Prime Video.

Next to that, definitely don't miss the 65-inch Samsung Q80A QLED for $999.99 (was $1,299.99) (opens in new tab) or the 65-inch LG C1 OLED for $1,599.99 (was $1,899.99) (opens in new tab) if you want to bag one of the best TVs for an excellent price.

And then outside of those two main categories, we've also picked out many more deals from across the entire sale, including appliances, tablets, headphones and video games.

8 top deals in the Best Buy 3-Day sale

LG 55-inch UP7000 4K LED TV: $409.99 $369.99 at Best Buy

Save $40 – There are some cheaper TVs in the latest Best Buy 3-Day sale but we think this LG can't be beaten when it comes to value for money. It covers all the bases if you need a simple and quality TV for general viewing at under $400. It's a decent 55-inch display that can output in 4K resolution for top picture quality, access all major streaming apps and support voice controls through Alexa and Chromecast.

Lenovo Chromebook 3: $139 $89 at Best Buy

Save $50 – We keep an eye on all the latest cheap Chromebooks (opens in new tab) here at TechRadar - and this is the lowest price we've seen for one of the efficient laptops in a while. You'd usually expect to get a poor-quality device at this price, but this Lenovo Chromebook 3 is terrific value for money thanks to a competent processor and enough storage for your key files and apps. Sure, it's a basic machine, but for schoolwork or light use, it'll do the job just fine.

Samsung 65-inch Q80A QLED 4K TV: $1,299.99 $999.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 – If you want a more premium TV from the latest Best Buy sale then this 65-inch Samsung Q80A is the best option for around $1,000. You're investing in the 4K QLED display here, which offers some best-in-class picture quality that's suited to brighter rooms and wider viewing angles. HDR is supported, too, for superior lighting and colors, while gamers will appreciate the 120Hz refresh rate to get the smoothest gameplay experience. It's an all-around top performer and this current offer brings it just $30 away from the record low price.

Sony WF-1000XM4: $279.99 $229.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 – This is only $10 more than the cheapest price we saw for Sony's latest XM4 earbuds during Black Friday. These are pricey, but you do get some best-in-class noise-cancellation so you can better block out external sounds, superior sound quality and a battery life of up to 24-hours with the included case.

Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill with Air Fryer: $229.99 $159.99 at Best Buy

Save $70 – This impressive Ninja Foodi does just about everything when it comes to cooking. With both grill and air fryer functions, plus five cooking modes, you can get up to four burgers sizzling or crisp up some fries with 75% less fat. Even though it's been $30 cheaper in the past, this is still a good price for an all-purpose kitchen appliance that makes meal times easier, more efficient and potentially healthier too.

Call of Duty Vanguard: $69.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 – Fresh off the recent Modern Warfare 2 gameplay reveal (opens in new tab), Best Buy has taken $30 off the price of Call of Duty Vanguard. The latest release in the long-running shooter franchise has been $10 cheaper in the past but this is the best price for about two months. A decent offer if you or someone you know wants to catch up before the new entry launches later this year.

Apple Watch Series 3: $199 $169 at Best Buy

Save $30 – The Apple Watch Series 3 was released back in 2017 so is one of Apple's older smartwatches, but it's still supported and still holds up today. Today's deal is an especially good buy for those on a budget as it's currently over $150 less than the latest Series 7 version. Of course, you sacrifice some of the latest features, but the Series 3 can still offer excellent basic fitness tracking, including swimming, plus it has a heart rate monitor.