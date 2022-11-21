Apple's MacBook Air gets a rare discount ahead of Black Friday

Getting the best Apple MacBook Air laptop deals can be rare, considering the high quality of the brand's products and the lack of normal sales. But Black Friday is a unique time of year and even the most stubborn of retailers will lower prices on the machines, mainly to clear out inventory for newer models.

That's why now's the time to take advantage of these excellent Black Friday deals, like ones that slash prices of the MacBook Air M1 laptop to under $800 on both Best Buy (opens in new tab) and Amazon (opens in new tab).

There's even a refurbished version on Newegg (opens in new tab) with lower specs that makes for an excellent casual machine, which you can easily stream and watch the 30 best Netflix shows on.

(Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Today's best MacBook Air Black Friday deals

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Air (M1): was $999 now $799 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a MacBook in today's Black Friday deals, Amazon has slashed the price of the 2020 MacBook Air down to $799 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The powerful 13-inch laptop delivers excellent performance thanks to Apple's M1 Chip and includes an ultra-thin design and an impressive battery life. It's fantastic value for money and the best deal you can find.

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Air (M2): was $1,199 now $1,049 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Best Buy has the latest MacBook Air M2 for its lowest-ever price. The cheaper M1 model may be better for most, but this newer model does come with the added power of Apple's M2 chip that will chew through all computing tasks. For creative professionals, it's a laptop deal that can't be beaten today.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air M1 (2020): was $999 now $799 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

A laptop that we declared one of the best ones ever made in our review (opens in new tab), the MacBook Air M1 chip boasts excellent performance and battery. It's also able to run legacy apps, M1-optimized apps, and iOS apps, all for a tidy discount of $200.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air M2 (2022): was $1,499 now $1,299 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If you want a MacBook Air M2 with all the spec fixings including 8GB RAM and 512GB storage space, this is most likely the best deal you'll find. And while our review (opens in new tab) pointed out that, based on value, this isn't better than the M1 model, it's still an excellent laptop with great performance and battery life.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air: was $999 now $674.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

This is a refurbished model of an M1 MacBook Air but the pricing is as low as you're gonna get, cutting it by over $300. The specs are on the lower end, with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space, but it's great for a streaming machine with its solid battery life and performance if you're willing to go with a second-hand item.

These MacBook Air laptop deals are incredible, with most slashing prices by at least $200. And these deals are especially great because they discount laptops that were on the expensive side and make them far more affordable. Considering how excellent the MacBook Air line, that's definitely a boon for anyone in the market.

More MacBook Air deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the MacBook Air from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

More Black Friday deals