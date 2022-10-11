Apple’s M2 MacBook Air is AU$190 off on Amazon, more Macs slashed by up to 13%

Apple’s new MacBook Air only released a few months ago, but you can already grab it with a 10% discount in Amazon’s Big Smile Sale. The MacBook Air (2022) range comes outfitted with Apple’s new M2 silicon, and Amazon’s discount knocks AU$190 off the asking price.

So what is the M2, and why should you care? Well, the M2 is Apple’s own processor, and it replaces the Intel chips that Apple used to equip its MacBooks with. The result is laptops with boosted performance and long battery life – if you bought a MacBook before 2020, you’ll be familiar with the fast battery drain on older MacBooks.

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (2022) | M2 / 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD | AU$1,899 AU$1,709 on Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$190) The new MacBook Air comes with a 13.6-inch display and the Apple M2 chipset. It’s AU$400 more expensive than the MacBook Air with M1, so if you’ve been waiting for a discount you can get 10% off right now from Amazon. It’s available in some interesting colours too, including grey, silver, soft gold and navy.

The MacBook Air is a very compelling package – it’s thinner and lighter than the MacBook Pro (2022), and somewhat strangely, also packs a bigger screen than the Pro model. That’s right, the M2 Pro has a 13.3-inch Retina display, while the M2 Air ups the stakes a little with a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina screen.

Throw in the fact that it offers similar performance and is cheaper, and it’s actually quite difficult to make a case for picking up the M2 Pro at all.

If you do want a Pro model though, Amazon has discounted more Macs. The MacBook Pro 14-inch and MacBook Pro 16-inch (both released in 2021) are both reduced in Amazon’s sale, and you can save up to AU$502 on these laptops – that’s practically unheard of for an Apple product.

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021) | M1 Pro / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD | AU$2,999 AU$2,597 (opens in new tab) (save AU$402) This MacBook Pro is a fair whack more than the M2 Air, but Apple has strapped these machines with the M1 Pro chipset. That gets you brilliant performance and the all-important long battery life. It also comes with a Liquid Retina XDR display and 16GB of RAM, up from the 8GB you’ll find on the Air.