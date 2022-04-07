Apple's all-new iPad Air crashes to record-low price at Amazon

Apple just released the all-new iPad Air last month, and Amazon is already offering a fantastic deal on the powerful tablet that's sure to go fast. You can get the 2022 Apple iPad Air in Space Gray on sale for $679 (was $749) at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's a $70 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the 256GB tablet.



The 2022 iPad Air features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, 256GB of storage, and now includes Apple's powerful M1 chip, which results in laptop-like speed and performance. The iPad Air also packs an impressive camera system with an all-new front camera for better video calling. You're also getting Touch ID, an all-day battery life, and support for 5G.



As we've mentioned, this is the lowest price we've seen for the 2022 iPad Air and an impressive discount for a newly released Apple device. Today's deal applies to the 256GB Space Gray model, and as of right now, the tablet is in stock with an April 24 -28 ship date.

