Apple's AirPods Pro 2 are now at their lowest price ahead of release

If you've had your eye on an AirPods Pro 2 preorder but have yet to put your money down, now is finally the time to push the button. Why? You can now get the AirPods Pro 2 at Amazon for $239.99 (was $249) (opens in new tab) and secure the latest earbuds from Apple for their lowest price yet.

Slow down, I hear you say – there's a whole $10 off the AirPods Pro 2? Granted, it might not be the most earth-shattering discount, but it's still a saving worth taking advantage of if you've got your eyes on Apple's upcoming buds and want a pair for launch day on September 23.

Today's best Apple AirPods Pro 2 deal

Save $10 – It's not a huge discount, but it's a discount all the same on the upcoming AirPods Pro 2. This is certainly going to be the lowest price you'll pay before launch, and there's only a small chance of better deals during Black Friday. Apple's newest premium earbuds come with sought-after improvements to audio quality and noise-cancellation - and our early testing suggests these upgrades will help them truly compete with other high-end buds.

Our early impressions suggest the AirPods Pro 2 will continue their predecessors' run as the best wireless earbuds for Apple fans. These next-generation buds feature significant improvements to audio quality and noise cancellation, to better compete with all-around top-end picks from the likes of Sony and Bose.

Based on that, we think Apple audiophiles out there are going to want these new earbuds. Sure, the original AirPods sound fine, but the superior noise cancellation and better overall sound quality thanks to the H2 chip in the new AirPods Pro are exactly the kind of upgrades you pay good money for. Plus, you're getting better battery life and a redesigned case, too.

And while the discount is small, we highly doubt there will be a major reduction in this year's Black Friday deals. Savings will most likely be reserved for the older first-generation AirPods Pro, which have already tumbled in price and are regularly found for $199 / £189, and sometimes even less. So, if you aren't desperate for Apple's newest tech, there's the possibility of even bigger discounts on the older model in the future that will give them a considerable edge in terms of value for money.

If that's what's more important to you, then you can stick with us for all the latest AirPods deals, or check out today's best prices just below.