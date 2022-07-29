Apple Watch Series 3 tumbles to its lowest price ever at Walmart

Although Apple is famed for its long-term hardware support, the Apple Watch 3 takes the cake as the company's longest-serving smartwatch and this new Walmart deal drops it down to one of its lowest prices yet.

You can now get the Apple Watch 3 for an impressively low $149 (opens in new tab). That's considerably cheaper than its original retail price of $329 and an extra $50 less than the previous discount on the smartwatch.

The new price in question relates to the 38mm GPS-only model and is only beaten by restored (refurbished) alternatives. This offer on Apple Watch 3, however, is for a brand new model

Today's best Apple Watch 3 deal

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm, GPS-only): $329 $149 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $180 - Here's the cheapest we've ever seen the Apple Watch Series 3. This budget smartwatch comes with the latest watchOS 8.7 user experience and packs in many useful features, including heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking – it even includes Siri on your wrist.

The Apple Watch 3 first arrived on the scene back in 2017 and has managed to maintain a place among the company's growing smartwatch portfolio, which currently includes the Apple Watch SE and the Apple Watch 7.

It was the first to include optional cellular connectivity and could detect elevation, as well as debuting support for on-wrist music playback via Apple Music and spoken Siri responses, thanks to its integrated speaker.

Beyond the additions that it brought to the table at launch, the Apple Watch 3 still looks like a well-rounded activity tracker and smartwatch, thanks to integrated GPS, a heart rate monitor, sleep tracking and one of the most robust wearable app libraries of any smartwatch.

If you're tempted by the Apple Watch 3 but don't want to take Walmart up on its offer (or you're not in the US), you can check out the latest relevant Apple Watch Series 3 deals below. We also run down our top smartwatch picks of the moment in our roundup of the best smartwatches, where the current Apple Watch 7 sits in pole position. You can find an offer on that in our Apple Watch deals hub