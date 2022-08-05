An RTX 3070 Alienware laptop for just AU$2,243 headlines this week’s Dell deals

Dell Australia releases new discounts on its laptops (opens in new tab) every Friday, and if you want a machine with Intel’s latest silicon, you’re in luck. Discounts have started to appear on laptops kitted with Intel’s 12th-gen processors, with savings of up to AU$750 on offer.

With those newer releases now available, we’re also seeing some huge discounts on Dell laptops with Intel’s 11th-gen chips, including AU$525 off a brilliant Dell XPS 13 (opens in new tab). These machines don’t often see more than 15% off, so it’s a good time to buy if you want to save on one of these premium powerhouses.

There’s generous offers available on gaming gear too, including Alienware laptops and desktops with up to AU$1,056 off (you’ll find that discount highlighted below). If you don’t see something you like here, head straight to Dell’s official online store (opens in new tab) to shop everything that’s available.

(opens in new tab) Alienware m15 R5 | Ryzen 7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD / RTX 3070 | AU$3,299 AU$2,243 (opens in new tab) (save AU$1,056) Dell has deeply discounted this Alienware m15 laptop, slicing over a grand off the RRP. It comes equipped with a Ryzen 7 5000 series chip, alongside a powerful Nvidia RTX 3070 graphics card. It’s got a 15.6-inch FHD screen with a 165Hz refresh rate, making it a pretty great gaming laptop overall at a reasonable price.

(opens in new tab) Alienware x14 | i7 / 32GB RAM / 1TB SSD / RTX 3060 | AU$3,749 AU$2,999 (opens in new tab) (save AU$750) Alienware has taken a pretty slim and light gaming laptop and packed it full of serious hardware, including a 12th-gen Intel i7 processor and an RTX 3060 graphics card. You’re also getting a huge 32GB of RAM here, which could be a bit overkill considering you’ve got the RTX 3060 GPU. The 14-inch screen also has a 144Hz refresh.

(opens in new tab) Dell XPS 13 (9305) | i7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD | AU$2,099 AU$1,574 (opens in new tab) (save AU$525) This version of the excellent Dell XPS 13 is sports an 11th-gen Intel processor (rather than the newer 12th-gen silicon), which is why it’s available with such a big discount. It will still be plenty powerful though, with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You’re just getting integrated graphics here, but that’s fine if you’re not doing graphic-intensive work.

(opens in new tab) Dell XPS 13 Plus OLED (9320) | i7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD | AU$3,099 AU$2,634 (opens in new tab) (save AU$465) The Dell XPS 13 Plus is an interesting extension of the classic XPS line, featuring a super-light chassis, a touch bar and a borderless trackpad. This model has a gorgeous 3.5K OLED display too. That could all equate to good news or bad news depending on your tastes. We’ve previously seen this model at 20% off, but it’s 15% off at the moment and we'd still recommend it.

(opens in new tab) Dell Inspiron 16 (5620) | i5 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD | AU$1,799 AU$1,187 (opens in new tab) (save AU$612) While this 16-inch Inspiron laptop isn’t as premium as the XPS above, it does have the latest internals, including a 12th-gen Intel i5 CPU. The display has a 16:10 aspect ratio, so you’ll get a taller screen to see more of your work at once. This laptop is now 34% off directly from Dell, with AU$612 saved.