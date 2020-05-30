AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X price slash: 64-core CPU has never been cheaper

AMD’s Ryzen Threadripper 3990X, the firm’s mighty 64-core (128-thread) processor has never been cheaper than it currently is, looking at prices in the US (and also the UK).

Amazon and Micro Center in the US have currently knocked off $540 compared to the price that the CPU launched at which was $3,990. So yes, it’ll still set you back $3,450, which is obviously far from cheap, but it represents relatively good value for the power you’re getting in that chunk of silicon.

Assuming, of course, that you can make use of the ample multi-core performance on offer with this 64-core beast – which obviously your average consumer won’t. Still, you could always use it to play Crysis with no need for any graphics card (running the game in software mode, directly on the CPU – a quite remarkable feat that the Threadripper 3990X is capable of).

There’s an added bonus with the 3990X deal at Micro Center, too, in that you can make a further $300 saving if you need to buy a motherboard with your new CPU.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X: $3,990 $3,450 at Micro Center

Get this 64-core processor at a $540 discount, and save even more if you need a motherboard: buying a compatible eligible motherboard will get you another $300 off (effectively meaning you can get a serious bargain on a motherboard with the chip if you need one).View Deal

Other major retail outlets over in the US are still selling the Threadripper 3990X at a higher price, such as Newegg for example which is offering the CPU at $3,700.

And in the UK, the 3990X has been reduced from a marked recommended price of £3,850 at Amazon – it’s been knocked down to £3,300.

Via Tom’s Hardware / CamelCamelCamel