Amazon's 'Everything for you' sale is live: here are the best deals

Amazon's three-day 'Everything for you' sale is now live, with saving across popular categories such as electronics, fashion, beauty supplies, household items, and much more.
We've combed through the deals to pick out the best tech you can pick up before the sale ends, and we've found some offers worth looking in to.
Want to film your adventures around the city? Then the DJI Osmo Pocket Action Camera is worth looking at, with up to AED 300 off. It's great for both indoors and outdoor filming, and is compact enough to quickly carry with you wherever you need it.
Need to upgrade your TV at home? The Samsung 82" 4K QLED TV is a massive upgrade, and its price has been slashed by an impressive AED 1,000. Set this up in your living room and you can wave goodbye to ever needing to go to the cinema again.
Best deals for Amazon's 'Everything for you' sale
DJI Osmo Pocket Action Cameras 4K with DJI Osmo Charging Case Black | AED 1,499 (RRP AED 1,799; save AED 300)
How do you capture moments worth keeping? As the smallest 3-axis stabilized handheld camera DJI has ever designed, the compact and intelligent Osmo Pocket turns any moment into a cinematic memory. In just seconds, Osmo Pocket lets you share your life anywhere, anytime.View Deal
Fujifilm X-T100 Mirrorless Digital Camera | AED 1,899 (RRP AED 2,499; save AED 600)
Say hello to the FUJIFILM X-T100! Retro styled, portable in size and built around a powerful 24-megapixel APS-C CMOS sensor, the FUJIFILM X-T100 mirror less digital camera is the ideal companion for creative everyday photography. Packed full of high spec features such as an advanced hybrid autofocus system able to keep pace with even the most active subjects, a speedy 6fps continuous-shooting mode, high-resolution electronic viewfinder and intuitive swivelling touchscreen, it brings professional image making into everyone’s grasp.View Deal
DJI OSMO Action 4K Action Camera | AED 949 (RRP AED 1,299; save AED 350)
Whether you want to record your world from behind a lens or be the star of the show, Osmo Action’s dual screens allow you to capture it all with the touch of a button. A vivid front screen lets you frame yourself effortlessly in any setting, while the back screen delivers a crystal-clear, hyper-responsive display.View Deal
Sonos Beam Soundbar | AED 1,699 (RRP AED 2,199; save AED 500)
The Smart compact soundbar for your TV, music, and more. Play everything that matters to you with Beam. Control it with your voice, remote, or the Sonos app. Specially tuned by Oscar winning sound engineers to emphasize the sound of the human voice.View Deal
Sony WH-CH700N Wireless Noise-Cancelling Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones | AED 329 (RRP AED 450; save AED 121)
