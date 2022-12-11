Amazon sale slashes Fire tablets to just $44.99 and arrive before Christmas

The Christmas countdown is on, and if you're still searching for the perfect gift, Amazon's latest sale offers some fantastic deals on its best-selling Fire tablets, with prices starting at just $44.99 (opens in new tab). You can save big on the whole Fire lineup, including the Kids edition, and as of right now, all of Amazon's tablets ship in time for Christmas.



Amazon's best-selling Fire tablets allow you to watch your favorite movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix, Hulu, and more, or you can cozy up with a new book from millions of eBook options. You also won't have to worry about recharging your battery throughout the day because Amazon's tablets offer up to 12 hours of battery life and work with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.



See today's best Amazon Fire tablet deals below, which include discounts on the Fire 7, the Fire HD 8, the Fire HD 10, and the all-new Amazon Fire 8 Kids Edition. Amazon's Fire tablets arrive before Christmas, so if you're still looking for a gift idea, you should snag these bargains now before it's too late. You can also shop for more holiday bargains with our roundup of the best Christmas sales happening right now.

Today's best Fire tablet deals

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire 7 tablet (16GB): $59.99 $44.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The cheapest Fire tablet deal from Amazon's sale is the Fire 7 on sale for just $44.99 - $5 more than the record-low price. The best-selling tablet features a seven-inch display, 16GB of RAM, and up to seven hours of battery life. Arrives before Christmas

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet (32GB): $99.99 $54.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon's sale also includes the 2022 Fire HD 8 tablet, that's on sale for $54.99. That's a massive $45 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen for the 8-inch HD display tablet that provides 12 hours of battery life and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control. Arrives before Christmas

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet (2021): $149.99 $89.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you want to get your hands on Amazon's biggest tablet, you can get the Fire HD 10 on sale for $89.99 - only $15 more than the cheapest ever price. The 10-inch tablet packs a powerful octa-core processor and 50% more RAM than the previous generation. The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life. Arrives before Christmas

(opens in new tab) All-new Amazon Fire 8 Kids Edition: $149.99 $89.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The all-new Amazon Fire 8 Kids tablet is on sale for $89.99 - only $10 more than the record-low Black Friday price. The eight-inch tablet features easy parental controls, a kid-proof case, and a year of Amazon Kids Unlimited, which gives you access to apps, games, books, videos, and more.

More Fire tablet deals

Shop more offers with our roundup of the best cheap Fire Tablet deals and sales, and if you're interested in iPad offers, you can also see the best cheap iPad deals happening right now.