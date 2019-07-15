Amazon Prime Day deal scores you $500 off the Razer Blade 15

Sign up for Prime Day You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of these and other Prime Day deals. You can sign up for a free trial, which will see you through Prime Day and which you can cancel after a month.

The Razer Blade is one of our favorite gaming laptops - this 15-inch thin and light gaming beauty is packed with a lovely display and enough hardware guts to power through anything you throw at it after you pick it up on Amazon Prime Day.

Luckily, if you do pick it up on Amazon Prime Day, you can get a healthy discount. Right now, you can get the entry-level model, packed with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 GPU for just $1,099 on Amazon for Prime Day.

This is far from the most powerful version of the Razer Blade 2019 available, but the GTX 1060 is definitely powerful enough to power pretty much any game you can throw at the Full HD 1080p display.

Plus, power isn't everything. Did we mention that this laptop is beautiful? You see, there are a lot of gaming laptops out there that look like gaming laptops, with a ton of red accents and garish design choices that make you want to hide them in shame. The Razer Blade 15, on the other hand, kind of reminds us of a MacBook Pro that's been repurposed for gaming: it's an elegant machine that you'll want to take with you everywhere you go.

Are there cheaper laptops with the same hardware? Sure, but none of them combine this kind of gaming umph with sheer style. That alone might be enough to sell you on the Razer Blade 15 if you're looking to get some gaming done and look good while doing it.

(Image credit: Razer) Razer Blade 15 $1,599 $1,099 at Amazon

The Razer Blade 15 is one of the most stylish and powerful gaming laptops you can buy today. And, while the GTX 1060 model with a 1TB SSD isn't the most powerful, getting a $500 Amazon Prime Day deal makes it one sick entry-level gaming laptop.

View Deal

TechRadar is scouring Amazon and other retailers' websites rounding up all the top deals on Amazon Prime Day - and we’ve put all the best Prime Day deals in one simple-to-use place to help you find the offers that will really matter to you.