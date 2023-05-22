Amazon launches huge week-long sale on gaming gear ahead of Memorial Day

Attention gamers - whether you're looking for a new gaming mouse or a high-end gaming laptop, you'll be well served with a brand new gaming-themed mega-sale over at Amazon this week.

Dubbed the Amazon Gaming Week sale, this week-long shopping event comes just before this year's Memorial Day sales and offers massive discounts on leading brands like Razer, SteelSeries, Acer, and many others.

We've been scanning through the sales pages thoroughly this morning, and we've picked out what we think are the best deals just down below. Overall, there are some great discounts today, and we believe these are likely to be the best gaming-themed deals you'll find online ahead of this year's Amazon Prime Day, which will likely land in July, based on previous events.

Alongside today's discounts on physical hardware, Prime members also get access to free games and in-game content via Prime Games, plus a free channel subscription over at Twitch. If you're not a Prime member - don't worry - you can still get full access to the discounts we've picked out on this page (and you can sign-up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime at no cost).

Amazon's Gaming Week sale begins today (Monday, 22nd) and lasts through to Sunday, May 28 - just before this year's Memorial Day on Monday.

Today's best gaming PC deal

Skytech Blaze 3.0: was $1,099 now $879.99 at Amazon

Graphics card: Nvidia RTX 3060

Processor: Intel Core i5-12400F

RAM: 16GB DDR4

Storage: 500GB NVME This Skytech Blaze isn't the cheapest gaming PC in this week's sale at Amazon but it's arguably the best overall deal. You're paying an extremely reasonable price for an RTX 3060 graphics card, 12th gen Intel chipset, and a full kit of 16GB RAM. Compounding the value here is what looks like a decent quality case and a good third-party CPU cooler, which isn't a massive selling point but it's nice to have in a pre-built gaming PC. Overall, don't expect huge frame rates from this one, but it should get you good out-the-box performance at 1080p resolution.

Today's best budget gaming PC deal

HP Pavilion: was $1,099 now $699.99 at Amazon

Graphics card: Nvidia RTX 3060

Processor: Intel Core i5-10400F

RAM: 8GB DDR4

Storage: 512GB SSD If you're looking to spend at little as possible then a good option is this HP Pavilion. This one is just about the cheapest RTX 3060 gaming PC deal we've ever seen but it does feature a relatively older Intel chipset and only 8GB of RAM. It's also not exactly the most eye-catching gaming PC out there in regards to its design so we'd probably recommend going for the Skytech Blaze above if you can afford it.

Today's best high-end monitor deal

LG Ultragear 27-inch OLED monitor: was $999 now $899 at Amazon

Model name: 27GR95QE-B

Refresh rate: 240Hz

Response rate: .03ms This is the first time we've seen this stunning LG OLED gaming monitor go on sale. Even though it's not the biggest price cut in the world, this is a real deal if you're looking for one of the best gaming monitors money can buy right now. We haven't personally reviewed this one here at TechRadar (yet) but our sister site TomsGuide was extremely impressed by the 27GR95QE-B when it reviewed it. While it's not the brightest monitor in the world, the picture quality is absolutely stunning and both the refresh rate and response rate are up there with the very best right now.

Best monitor deal for most gamers

LG Ultragear 27-inch IPS monitor: was $349 now $266 at Amazon

Model name: 27GL850-B

Refresh rate: 144Hz

Response rate: 1ms This 27-inch LG 27GL850-B is a much more 'sensible' buy for the average gamer - especially if you're looking for a decent display that doesn't break the bank. With 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, it's capable of keeping up with even the speediest of graphics cards while the IPS panel ensures a nice level of brightness and contrast. We haven't reviewed this one at TechRadar but I personally use the slightly more premium 27GP850-B model and can vouch that it's a great bang-for-the-buck choice. For a slightly smaller 24-inch form-factor, I'd recommend checking out this Dell for $169.99 (was $277).

Today's best gaming laptop deal

MSI Katana 15: was $1,599 now $1,499.99 at Amazon

Graphics card: Nvidia RTX 4070

Processor: Intel Core i7-13620H

RAM: ‎16GB DDR5

Storage: 1TB SSD Amazon's Gaming Week sale features much better high-end gaming laptop deals than budget options, in my opinion. This MSI Katana 15 is my pick of the bunch thanks to its super-speedy RTX 4070 and Intel Core i7-13620H chipset. While it's almost prohibitively expensive, a small price cut does make this one of the most reasonably priced RTX 4070 gaming laptop deals on the market right now.

Today's best gaming mouse deal

Razer DeathAdder V2 X: was $59.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

Amazon deals on Razer peripherals aren't that rare but this listing on the DeathAdder V2 X is a match for its lowest price yet at the retailer. This great budget wireless gaming mouse (that was reviewed by our sister-site GamesRadar) features a lovely ergonomic design, decent quality switches, and an extremely low latency. You forgo a few of the bells and whistles - such as RGB lighting - but you get a great bang for the buck wireless mouse here that's well suited to most gamers.

Today's best gaming keyboard deal

Roccat Vulcan 121 mechanical keyboard: was $119.99 now $59.99 at Amazon

Here's an absolutely awesome deal on a Roccat Vulcan 121, a full-size mechanical keyboard that's currently going for half-price in the Amazon gaming week sale. For sheer bang for the buck, we can't fault this deal since not only do you get a premium design and RGB lighting, but also your choice between brown and red style switches. Check out out sister-site Tom's Guide's review on this keyboard to see why it's such a steal for $60.

More deals in the Amazon Gaming Week sale

