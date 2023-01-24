Alienware Aurora gaming PC deal slashes $550 off a mid-range RTX 3060 Ti model

Dell's latest round of gaming PC deals includes some fantastic options this week, in particular, this Alienware Aurora R14 for $1,299 (was $1,849) (opens in new tab).

While still a little on the pricey end, a whopping $550 price cut makes this one a great buy considering you get an RTX 3060 Ti graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and a speedy Ryzen 7-5800 processor - all extremely competitive for the price point.

Specs like these enable you to easily max out the graphical settings of most games at 1080p resolution and comfortably run most games at 1440p. While you might not be able to run all the latest titles at Ultra with the latter, an RTX 3060 Ti is more than enough for popular eSports titles in particular.

If there's one downside with this machine, it's that it also features a tiny 256GB SSD in combination with a 1TB HDD. In modern setups, this isn't really enough anymore, but the good news is that it's a pretty easy (and cheap) upgrade that most people can do.

Let's say you did spend something like $100 (opens in new tab) to get a decent NVMe SSD, you're still coming in at an extremely competitive price with this Aurora R14, and well under the usual price for an RTX 3060 Ti gaming PC.

All-in-all, we think this is one of the stronger gaming PC deals out there right now for the price point, and well worth a look if you're on the hunt for a powerful rig. We've yet to personally review the Aurora R14 here at TechRadar, but the slightly older R10 model is still a mainstay over on our best gaming PCs buyer's guide so it's definitely an easy recommendation - especially with a $550 price cut.

Outside the US? Check out more of today's best gaming PC deals in your region just below.

The combination of an RTX 3060 Ti graphics card, a Ryzen 7-5800 processor, and 16GB of RAM makes this Alienware Aurora a decent gaming machine for the cash. While the 256GB SSD is a little on the light side, that's a super easy (and cheap) upgrade on an otherwise super-strong option for 1080p and even 1440p gaming.

