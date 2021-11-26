Act fast - this MacBook Air Black Friday deal is the cheapest we've ever seen it

The MacBook Air isn't just a good laptop, the M1 version is straight up the best laptop for most people, and a real return to form for Apple's laptops. And, during Black Friday 2021, you can get it for less cash than ever before.

Right now at Amazon, you can get the MacBook Air 2020, with an M1 chip, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for just $849, knocking $149 off the list price. This genuinely makes the MacBook Air a cheap laptop.

MacBook Air 2020 | M1, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD | MacBook Air 2020 | M1, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD | $999 $849 at Amazon

The MacBook Air is one of the best laptops around for most people, with enough horsepower to get through all everyday tasks, while being affordable and easy to carry around. And with this Black Friday laptop deal, you can save $149.

With this Black Friday laptop deal, you get an M1-equipped MacBook for less than $1,000, which is frankly incredible. While some MacBooks in the past have got a bad rap for being too slow for the high price tag, the M1 is genuinely one of the best processors on the market.

And it's not just fast. You get some incredible battery life, which means you can carry it around all day without having to worry about plugging it in. Combine that with a gorgeous screen and an extremely comfy keyboard, and this is the laptop deal to beat right now.

