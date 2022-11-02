9 of the best Walmart Black Friday deals: $199 Apple Watch SE, QLED TV for $298

Walmart's official Black Friday sale is scheduled to go live on Monday at 7 PM ET, but the retailer is giving us a sneak peek with early Black Friday deals that you can shop right now. We've combed through the available offers to bring you 9 of the best Walmart Black Friday deals just below.



Walmart Black Friday deals are always some of the hottest November offers, and today's bargains don't disappoint. The star of today's sale is a 50% discount on a one-year Walmart Plus membership (opens in new tab), which also gets you early access to Walmart Black Friday deals.



Some other highlights include record-low prices on Apple devices like the Apple Watch SE on sale for just $199 (opens in new tab) and the powerful iPad Air marked down to $349 (opens in new tab). You can also grab this 55-inch QLED TV from Vizio for a stunningly-low price of $298 (opens in new tab), and the best-selling iRobot Roomba vacuum is down to $288 (opens in new tab) - the cheapest price we've seen.



See more early Walmart Black Friday deals below, and keep in mind today's offers are in limited quantities, and we expect the hottest bargains to go fast. If you're looking for more bargains from today's sale, you can see our Walmart Black Friday deals guide.

See more offers from Walmart's early sale

9 of the best Walmart Black Friday deals

Walmart Plus: $98 $49 at Walmart

Save $49 – From November 1–3 you can get 50% off a one-year membership to Walmart Plus. The timing is perfect, as the retailer's Black Friday sale starts on November 7, and subscribers get early access to the deals. This is an affordable way to get a head start so you can bag the best bargains, along with other perks such as free shipping, savings on fuel, exclusive discounts, six months free Spotify Premium and a Paramount Plus subscription.

VIZIO 55-inch M7 Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV: $428 $298 at Walmart

Save $130 - Walmart's Black Friday TV deals are now live, and we've spotted this 55-inch QLED display on sale for a stunningly low price of just $298. That's an incredible deal for a QLED smart TV, and the lowest price we've ever seen for this model. The M7 Series TV delivers a fantastic picture with brilliant colors thanks to the Quantum Color display and Dolby Vision Bright mode. You're also getting DTS Virtual:X, smart capabilities, and a handy voice remote.

Apple Watch SE (1st Gen, GPS + Cellular): $309 $199 at Walmart

Save $110 – The budget-friendly Apple Watch SE is reduced to its lowest price at Walmart. The design is very similar to the more premium Apple smartwatches, but it has a smaller screen and doesn't feature the same always-on function. This is also the older first-generation model, but it still comes with all key health and fitness tracking features, such as heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking and GPS. At this price, it's a solid affordable option for most users.

Dyson Ball Animal 3 Extra Upright Vacuum: $489.99 $399.99 at Walmart

Save $90 - This upright vacuum cleaner is a good option for deep-cleaning your home and removing pet hair from the floors and upholstery. We're fans of the ball since it makes it easy to move around, and we also like that it comes with detangling tech to remove any hair wrapped around the brushbar. Today's early Black Friday deal from Walmart brings the price down to a record-low of $399.99.

Apple iPad Air (4th Gen, 64GB): $469 $349 at Walmart

Save $120 – Now that the new 2022 model has been released, the previous version of the iPad Air has been given a considerable price cut at Walmart. This is the cheapest it's ever been, making it a fantastic value-for-money alternative to the iPad Pro. It sports a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, 64GB of storage, and an A14 Bionic chip that can handle video editing, music creation and gaming with ease. It's a powerful tablet at a terrific price.

iRobot Roomba i1 Robot Vacuum: $529.99 $288 at Walmart

Save $95 - Robot vacuums are always popular Black Friday deals, and Walmart has the Roomba i1 on sale for $288 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The robot vacuum features dirt detect sensors that alert Roomba to work harder on concentrated areas of dirt and automatically empties on its own.

Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook: $229 $149 at Walmart

Save $80 - If you're looking to pick up a cheap laptop in today's early Black Friday deals, Walmart has this 15-inch Gateway on sale for just $149. A good laptop for browsing the web and creating documents, the ultra slim Notebook also includes a carrying case and wireless mouse.

VIZIO 50-inch V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV: $358 $298 at Walmart

Save $55 - Another budget Vizio set from Walmart's Black Friday TV deals is this 50-inch 4K TV from Vizio, which is on sale for just $298. You're getting 4K UHD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, and smart capabilities courtesy of a voice-enabled remote, making this deal outstanding value.

Tasty Ceramic Titanium-Reinforced Cookware Set: $99 $49 at Walmart

Save $50 - A great gift idea, Walmart's early Black Friday sale has this ceramic cookware set on sale for just $49 - a 50% discount. The cookware set from Tasty includes 16 cooking essentials like fry pans, saucepans, ceramic bowls, and a recipe booklet - all for under $50, which is an incredible deal.

