19 Presidents' Day deals at Amazon that are actually worth buying

The yearly Presidents' Day sales are going strong today, and Amazon is a top destination for a wide range of deals on tech. While the retailer doesn't 'officially' hold a Presidents' Day sale, you'll still find tons of discounted TVs, laptops, tablets, and many more categories on offer - all with prices that match or even beat other retailers.

For example, some of today's best bargains include tech devices, like Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro 2 down to a record-low price of $199.99 (opens in new tab) and this 75-inch Amazon 4K Fire TV on sale for a stunningly-low price of just $719.99 (opens in new tab) (was $1,049.99).

Amazon's Presidents' Day sale also includes some fantastic options for the home and kitchen, like this Ninja air fryer for just $59.99 (was $99) (opens in new tab), this heavily discounted Tempur-Pedic pillow for $50.47 (was $89) (opens in new tab), or a super handy Roomba i3 robot-vacuum for just $299 (was $349.99). (opens in new tab)

See more of today's best deals from Amazon's Presidents' Day sale below, and keep in mind that some of these offers will likely expire tonight at midnight. If you're looking to shop for more bargains, you can check our main Presidents' Day sales guide with all of today's top offers. We're also running a handy Presidents' Day sales live blog, with not only tons of recommendations in real-time but tons of buying tips and advice too.

Presidents' Day sales: 19 best deals at Amazon

(opens in new tab) 1. Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $199 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon just dropped the best-selling Apple AirPods Pro 2 to $199 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The AirPods Pro 2 feature improved audio quality and noise cancellation and include a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life. We don't expect the earbuds to drop any further at Amazon's official Presidents' Day sale, so we recommend grabbing this limited-time offer before the AirPods sell out.

(opens in new tab) 2. Toshiba 43-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: was $329.99 now $229.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A great budget display in today's Presidents' Day sales at Amazon is the Toshiba 43-inch 4K TV on sale for $229.99. The 2021 set features an Alexa voice remote and the Fire TV OS and includes Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, and DTS Virtual: X for a premium picture experience.

(opens in new tab) 3. Apple iPad Air 2022 (64GB): was $599 now $499.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Another Presidents' Day Apple deal is the 2022 iPad Air on sale for $499.99 when you apply the additional $50 savings at checkout. That's a $100 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. The iPad Air 5 packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful M1 chip, and provides an all-day battery life.

(opens in new tab) 4. Tempur-Pedic Cloud pillow: was $89 now $50.47 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Upgrade your sleep setup with this heavily reduced Tempur-Pedic Cloud pillow, on sale today at Amazon. This premium pillow is specially designed to give you all the support you need while ensuring a cool night's sleep. It's suitable for both back and side sleepers and also features a removable cover for easy washing.

(opens in new tab) 5. Mellanni Queen Sheet Set: was $47.96 now $34 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This best-selling sheet set from Mellanni has over 333,000 positive reviews on Amazon, and today's offer brings the price down to just $34 - an incredible price. Available in several different sizes and colors, the set includes one flat sheet and fitted sheet, and two pillowcases and are wrinkle, fade and stain resistant for easy care.

(opens in new tab) 6. Ninja AF080 Mini Air Fryer: was $99.99 now $59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Air fryers are always popular items in Presidents' Day sales and Amazon has this best-selling Mini Ninja on sale for $59.99. The two-quart air fryer has over 15,000 positive reviews on Amazon and features a compact design that is perfect for people working in a small space.

(opens in new tab) 7. Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker: was $169.99 now $129.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Instant Pots are always holiday best-sellers, and Amazon has the Instant Pot Pro on sale for $129.95. The six-quart pressure cooker features ten appliances in one, including; slow cook, sous vide, sauté pan, rice, sterilizer, yogurt maker, food warmer, cake baker, and steamer.

(opens in new tab) 8. Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 75-inch 4K TV: was $1,049.99 now $719.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

One of today's best Presidents' Day TV deals is this massive 75-inch Amazon Fire TV on sale for just $719.99 - just $11 more than the record-low price. Amazon's highly rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and some with Amazon Alexa built-in so you can control your TV completely hands-free.

(opens in new tab) 9. Asus Vivobook 11.6-inch laptop: was $249 now $199.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're on a budget and want a cheap laptop for the basics, this 11-inch Asus Vivobook is a pretty great choice. It's not heavily reduced but the price is right considering you're getting a Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB storage drive. These are definitely lower-end specs but they're more than enough for simple web searches, emails, or watching videos.

(opens in new tab) 10. Samsung Galaxy S23: free $50 gift card at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The brand new Galaxy S23 smartphone is being offered with a free $50 gift card today at Amazon. These stunning flagship devices were launched just a week ago so this is a great little freebie if you were thinking about making the upgrade. With a super powerful chip, great camera, and refined design, all three of the Galaxy S23 devices are absolutely fantastic options if you're on the hunt for a top-shelf smartphone.

(opens in new tab) 11. Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet: was $119.99 now $59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

While it's not the latest device in the range anymore, the 2020 Fire HD 8 is still a great choice if you need a decent tablet on a budget. Today's deal at Amazon also brings this 8-inch tablet to its lowest-ever price - beating the previous record by $5. This particular listing is for the expanded 64GB model too, which means you'll get plenty of storage for all your personal media files.

(opens in new tab) 12. Acer Aspire 5 laptop: was $529 now $389.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This Acer Aspire 5 is really cheap considering you're getting a speedy Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. These are great mid-range specs for an everyday driver for both work and casual tasks. A slim build and a host of useful ports make this one a practical choice if you've got a bit of cash to spend.

(opens in new tab) 13. Instant Vortex Plus 6 Quart 6-in 1 Air Fryer: was $149.99 now $129.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon's Presidents' Day sale has the best-selling Instant Vortex Plus on sale for $129.95 - just $10 more than the record-low price. The 6-in-1 air fryer can roast, broil, bake, reheat, air fry, and dehydrate and features six cooking programs for quick and easy meals.

(opens in new tab) 14. iRobot Roomba i3 EVO Robot Vacuum: was $349.99 now $299 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon has the top-rated iRobot Roomba on sale for $299. Designed with homes with pets in mind, the Roomba i3 delivers powerful suction and includes a high-efficiency filter that traps mold, pollen, and dust mites along with dust, dirt, pet hair, and other large debris.

(opens in new tab) 15. MSI GF65 15.6-inch gaming laptop: was $806 now $745 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This MSI GF63 is the cheapest gaming laptop we've found this week that features a powerful RTX 3060 graphics card. This mid-range GPU is fantastic for 1080p gaming and you'll also get 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and Ryzen 5-5600H processor backing it up. Overall, these are some fantastic specs for the price and we'd highly recommend picking this one up if you're looking for a sensibly-priced gaming laptop.

(opens in new tab) 16. Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): was $279 was $199 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're looking to pick up an Apple Watch and don't need the latest or greatest version, Walmart has the first-generation Apple Watch SE on sale for just $199. The affordable smartwatch tracks activity, sleep, and calories burned and will notify you when a high or low heart rate is detected.

(opens in new tab) 17. Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV: was $369.99 now $319.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a mid-size Presidents' Day TV deal, you can get the 50-inch Amazon 4-Series 4K smart TV on sale for just $319.99. A fantastic value, the 50-inch set includes 4K HD resolution, the Fire TV OS, and an Alexa voice remote - all for under $320.

(opens in new tab) 18. Acer Swift X 14-inch laptop: was $949 now $649 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This Acer Swift X is the priciest laptop deal we've got on our list today but it's a fantastic choice thanks to its combination of an RTX 3050 graphics card, Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. While it's a stretch to call this one a fully-fledged gaming laptop, this Acer is a flexible machine that can handle a bit of casual gaming as well as a host of productivity suites no problem. At 14-inches it's also on the smaller side, lending to plenty of portability.

(opens in new tab) 19. Apple iPad 10.9 2022 (64GB): was $449 now $399 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're looking to save on Apple's all-new iPad, Amazon's Presidents' Day sale has a $50 discount on the 2022 tablet. The iPad features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful A14 Bionic chip for laptop-like speed, and impressive all-day battery life. It's a great tablet, especially now that it's down to a record-low price.

You can also shop for more holiday bargains with our Presidents' Day TV sales guide, the Best Buy Presidents' Day sale, and our roundup of the best Presidents' Day laptop sales