Presidents' Day sales live blog: today's best deals

Presidents' Day sales are finally here, bringing you huge savings across appliances, TVs, laptops, headphones and much more.
With dozens of retailers offering big discounts, it can be hard to separate the trash from the treasures - so we're here to help you find a great deal. We'll be sharing regular updates throughout the day, to ensure you spend your money wisely and don't miss a bargain.
As well as rounding up the best offers on some of the most popular products, we'll be sharing some hand-picked favorites that come fully recommended by TechRadar reviewers. For instance, right now you can pick up the Apple AirPods Pro 2 for just $199 at Amazon (opens in new tab) - a saving of £50 and the lowest price we've seen for them.
For the full picture, do check out our Presidents' Day sales hub for a wider breakdown of all the offers available now.
Today's best Presidents' Day sales
- Amazon: 45% off TVs, clothing, air fryers & more
- Appliances: $1,000 off Samsung appliances
- Apple: $250 off AirPods, iPads & Apple Watch 8
- Best Buy: save up to $2,000 on major appliances
- Cheap TVs: smart TVs from $79.99 at Best Buy
- Dell: up to 48% off XPS and Inspiron laptops
- DreamCloud: $300 off mattresses + freebies
- Home Depot: 25% off major appliances
- HP: up to 70% off laptops, desktops and monitors
- iPhone: up to $1,000 off iPhone 14
- Lenovo: up to 75% off
- Lowe's: $750 off GE, Samsung & LG appliances
- Nectar: $350 off mattresses + $500 in freebies
- Nordstrom: 30% off UGGs, North Face & Nike
- Overstock: 70% off decor and furniture
- Purple: $700 off the Purple mattress
- Saatva: $350 off your $1,000+ purchase
- Samsung: up to $3,000 off 4K and 8K QLED TVs
- Tuft & Needle: up to $140 off mattresses
- Walmart: cheap TVs, appliances & furniture
The top 5 TV deals to shop now
The Presidents' Day sales event is an excellent opportunity to grab a cheap TV, so we've picked out five of the best offers available right now. Whether you're after a high-end OLED display or the biggest screen you can buy on a budget, we've got an option for you here, with prices starting at just $89.99 from retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, Samsung, and Amazon.
Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 65-inch 4K TV: was
$759.99 now $539.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Here's one of our favorite big-screen budget TVs in today's Presidents' Day sales. As we said in our Amazon Fire TV Omni Series review, it packs in some powerful tech for the budget price including 4K resolution support and HDR lighting that will massively improve the picture quality in your general everyday viewing. Plus, you get the Fire TV experience, which makes it fast and easy to find whatever you want on all the major streaming services and which also has hands-free control through Amazon Alexa.
Hisense 58-inch 4K Roku Smart TV: was
$338 now $298 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
Walmart's Presidents' Day TV sale includes some of today's best cheap TVs, like this basic but capable 58-inch Hisense TV. It's fantastic value for money as it boasts 4K Ultra HD resolution, compatibility with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, plus the Roku experience built-in for easy streaming. All for under $300? Bargain.
LG C2 65-Inch 4K OLED TV: was
$2,099.99 now $1,599.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
Easily one of the best Presidents' Day TV deals is the stunning 65-inch LG C2 OLED TV on sale for a new record-low price of $1,599.99 at Walmart. Praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review – and rated as our best TV – the LG TV packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control. If you want the latest and greatest TV, then this Presidents' Day deal is for you.
Samsung 75-inch 4K Smart TV: was
$799.99 now $679.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab)
Samsung's Presidents' Day TV sale has this well-priced 75-inch 4K TV down to just $679.99. A solid choice for a big screen on a budget, this 4K display from Samsung is one of the company's entry-level displays and packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support. Go for it if you want a large and impressive TV from a big brand.
Samsung 55-inch S95B OLED TV: was
$2,199 now $1,599 at Samsung (opens in new tab)
Samsung’s first range of OLED TVs is very impressive. In our Samsung S95B review, we were impressed with how it combined the vivid color accuracy and contrast of OLED panels, the brightness of QLED technology, and a beautifully slim design. That was enough for us to award it a maximum of five stars, so this TV is very good. This $600 discount on a brand-new television is a shoo-in for one of the best Presidents' Day TV deals currently available.
An unmissable MacBook Air deal
Apple laptops are pricey, sure. But their high performance and impressive longevity means they can also be excellent value for money if you buy them at the right price. Well, now's the time to plump for the MacBook Air M1 - as it's back down to its lowest-ever price for Presidents' Day.
Right now, you can now get the MacBook Air M1 at Best Buy for $799. That's a $200 saving off the regular price and it matches the record-low we saw last year during Black Friday.
It's a terrific deal for a premium machine that sits high on our best laptop list due to the sheer performance of the M1 chip that powers it. As our MacBook Air (M1, 2020) review makes clear, the M1 chip gives the device fast load times, incredible responsiveness, and the ability to handle intensive tasks such as 4K photo and video editing with ease. That's on top of the slick design and solid battery life of around 11 hours.
MacBook Air M1: was
$999 now $799 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Get the MacBook Air for its lowest price since Black Friday in Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale. This top-of-the-line laptop received 4.5 stars out of five in our review due to its speedy performance, mighty M1 chip that can comfortably handle all computing tasks and long-lasting battery life. With all those benefits and today's $200 saving, it sits as TechRadar's top value-for-money pick in our best laptop guide.
What's been happening so far?
It may only be the early hours of the holiday, but many Presidents' Day sales have been live at a number of retailers over the last couple of weeks.
If you're up with us right now and are already looking to shop, here are our picks for the five best President's Day sales so far:
Best Buy - view the full sale
The Best Buy Presidents' Day sale is now fully underway. Whether you're shopping for appliances, TVs, laptops, video games, headphones or other tech, there are some big savings available right now at the mega-retailer. The main highlight, though, is the appliance sale - where you can save up to $2,000 on LG, Samsung, GE Profile, Whirlpool and more.
Samsung - view the full sale
Fresh off the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S23 range, the manufacturer has big offers on the new handsets, with savings of up to $1,000 available when you trade in an eligible phone. Next to that, there are big price cuts on some top TVs, including the Samsung S95B OLED - one of the best TVs you can buy right now. And let's not forget appliances, too, where there are discounts of up to $1,200 on washers, dryers, refrigerators and more.
Dell - view the full sale
Dell makes some of the best laptops you can buy, so you should definitely take the chance to save on its most popular Inspiron and XPS ranges for Presidents' Day. For the budget conscious, there are solid entry-level and mid-range machines that will comfortably handle your day-to-day computing needs. For those that need a bit more power, don't miss the high-performance and well-designed XPS 13 for $999.99. And for the gamers, you've got pre-built machines and ultra-responsive gaming monitors reduced, too.
Home Depot - view the full sale
The Presidents' Day sales tend to focus on home items, so it makes sense that Home Depot goes big for this yearly holiday sale. The retailer has up to 25% off major appliances, which includes refrigerators, washers and dryers, and dishwashers from brands like LG, Whirlpool, and GE. Other offers include $100 off select tools, 25% off small appliances, and patio furniture deals starting at just $399.99.
Lowe's - view the full sale
Another home-focused retailer is Lowe's - and its Presidents' Day sales started with early bird promotions on a selection of appliances, tools, and home goods. Flat discounts of up to $750 are on offer, but there's the opportunity to get extra savings on top when you bundle products from the same brand. A good choice if you're after a few items to refit the kitchen.
Thanks for joining us
Welcome to TechRadar's Presidents' Day sales live blog. As with all shopping events these days, we've already seen countless deals in the run-up to the big day itself. But if you've been patiently waiting for the holiday before searching through the digital aisles then your timing couldn't be any better.
Stay tuned throughout the day for our picks of the best deals from this year's Presidents' Day sales. As well as the biggest price cuts and cheapest offers, we're also highlighting discounts on TechRadar's favourite and highest-rated products that have been tested and approved by our expert reviewers.
Expect bargains on big-screen smart TVs, huge savings on appliances, excellent value-for-money laptops, discounted mattresses and a whole host of cheap tech for around the home. Let's get to it.
