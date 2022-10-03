Cyber Monday mattress deals and sales 2022: our expert predictions

The Cyber Monday mattress deals are one of the best opportunities to get a great price on a new sleep setup. Although we see offers cropping up on mattresses all year round, this shopping event is a reliably good time to shop, thanks to the sheer volume of deals around. Pretty much every mattress brand and retailer will offer some kind of discount, freebie, or bundle offer (or more likely, a combination of), with many matching or bettering their lowest prices of the year.

Most people's attention tends to be focused on the Black Friday mattress deals, but are you missing a trick by not considering Cyber Monday? The short version is that Cyber Monday mattress deals are largely the same as the offers we see on Black Friday. Generally, the name of the sale changes, but the discounts roll over. But while you'll probably get the same offer, the risk of holding off until Cyber Monday to shop is that you might end up waiting much longer for your bed to arrive (this is exacerbated by the fact that the mattress industry and beyond has been plagued with supply chain issues in recent years).

You also shouldn't bank on an all-time low price. Inflation means we've seen prices in general rise. On a wider level, this resulted in weaker discounts in the 2021 holiday season compared to previous years, according to Adobe data (opens in new tab).

In this guide, we'll fill you in on when to expect the deals to go live and our predictions for where you'll find the best prices, and we'll be adding more info as we get closer to Cyber Monday. On the 28 November itself, we'll be curating the best deals right here for you to browse, so bookmark this page to refer to later.

If you're undecided as to which model or brand to go for, your first port of call should be TechRadar's official best mattress ranking, which is packed with info to help you find the right option for your sleep style and budget. We're also duty-bound to direct you to our mega Black friday deals guide, for predictions and buying tips for the sales event in general.

Read on for everything you need to know to master Cyber Monday mattress deal shopping when this year's event rolls around on 28 November.

In the landscape of the year as a whole, Cyber Monday is one of the cheapest times to buy a mattress. We've been tracking mattress prices for several years now, and there are two periods when they drop to their lowest in the US: the end of November (i.e. over Black Friday and Cyber Monday); and in February, during the post holiday season slump, when mattress retailers try to tempt people to start spending again.

Are we expecting the Cyber Monday mattress deals to be better than the Black Friday ones? No – it's typically the same deal, rolled over. There's one exception to that trend, and it's Purple. This brand has been known to drop the price of its mattresses by another $50-$100 on Cyber Monday.

Some brands run the offer across the intermediary weekend and others don't. That means, if things go the same way as they have every other year, there's no benefit of waiting until Cyber Monday to buy.

If you miss the Friday deals for whatever reason, you won't be any worse off for it in monetary terms, but it is a risk in other ways. You might well end up waiting longer for your purchase to arrive. Occasionally, we've even seen certain models sell out. Of course, if you're buying an old-stock model, this is much, much more likely.

Purple is the only bed brand we've spotted to offer a bigger discount on Cyber Monday (Image credit: Purple)

Cyber Monday mattress deals 2022: our predictions

(Image credit: Nectar)

When will Cyber Monday mattress deals start? We expect the official Cyber Monday mattress deals to go live on Saturday 26 or Sunday 27 November (i.e. sometime on the weekend between Black Friday and Cyber Monday). However, the offer – under a different name – could go live much earlier. In previous years, most brands locked in their holiday sales pricing in at the start of Thanksgiving week (so this year that'd be 21 November) and it didn't change until after Cyber Monday. Some brands kicked things off even earlier.

The approach is consistent for the holiday sales event in general – now, it isn't so much two single-day deals extravaganzas as a marathon of offers that lasts several weeks. What's more, the difference between the 'early access' deal – one that might appear in the first week or two of November – and the official deal probably isn't going to be massive. If you don't mind risking paying $50/£50 or so over the odds, it could be worth buying earlier and avoiding the sales rush – and the delivery delays that can come with it. And of course, there are offers all year round, so you could shop right now if you're in a rush, and still get a good price.

You can expect that the vast majority of places that sell mattresses will have some kind of Cyber Monday mattress deal (although it'll likely be the same as the one that appeared in Black Friday week). There is plenty of competition amongst the biggest, most recognizable brands, so these are a good place to look for the best discounts on the best beds.

Our first port of call would always be to go to your brand of choice's own website, as it's unlikely you'll find a cheaper price elsewhere. Buying direct tends to make after-care and customer service more straightforward, and it's also where you'll usually find the best extras, like a long trial period and warranty. Many sleep brands have experts on hand to answer your questions via chat while you're still choosing, too.

However, you could also look at larger third party retailers, as all the big department stores, virtual mattress warehouses and online retail giants like Amazon will also be running Cyber Monday sales. For example, last year, there were over 2,000 mattress deals at Macy's, including some pretty huge discounts on older models from big-name brands like Serta, Sealy and Beautyrest at Macy's.

(Image credit: Shutterstock / Sergei Elagin)

Is the Amazon Cyber Monday sale worth considering?

It's worth a look, but proceed with caution. Where Amazon comes into its own is with budget mattresses from obscure brands. Here's where you'll find a number of our best cheap mattress picks. Really, those are ones to shop if you need a new bed outside of sales event periods, though – those cheap options don't tend to attract the same scale of discount as bigger brands, because they're so cheap to start with. Cyber Monday is your opportunity to save on a usually-pricey model.

While Amazon does also sell mattresses from number of the big-name bed brands, typically the prices are the same as if you buy from the brand direct. In which case, we'd always recommend buying from the brand direct. A key reason for this is that it just makes everything more straightforward in terms of things like after-care, delivery and extras. These bits get confusing quickly when you start to dive into the Amazon terms and conditions.

Amazon says it'll honor any sleep trial and warranty offered by the manufacturer, provided you need to contact the brand direct, and register the mattress on the manufacturer’s database after buying it. However, we've spotted a number of complaints in Amazon’s mattress listings generally from customers claiming to have been told by the manufacturer that their sleep trial and warranty won't be honored on Amazon purchases. If you do buy a mattress through Amazon, at a minimum you want to make sure you register it with the manufacturer as soon as you can.

Generally, any item that's eligible for Amazon Prime, or sold and shipped via Amazon – rather than a third-party seller – is subject to Amazon's return policies, not those of the manufacturer. Amazon's return policy (opens in new tab) isn't as generous as those offered by many manufacturers (you get 30 days) and, again, it's confusing.

Is Cyber Monday the best time to buy a mattress?

The mattress market in general isn't looking as peachy as it has in the past. Supply chain issues have continued to plague mattress manufacturers over the last 12 months, putting pricing under pressure and in some cases causing long delays in shipping. Inflation has also kicked in, and we've seen a general rise in list pricing for many of our favorite mattresses.

All that means you're unlikely to score an all-time low price on your new bed. Sorry. Adjust your expectations in the context of the wider market at the moment.

It's not all doom and gloom though – the mattress market remains competitive. According to Statista, the US mattress market makes the most revenue globally, and the sector is expected to grow annually by 3.69% (CAGR 2022-2026). The UK, by comparison, is expected to grow annually by 7.59%.

Last year's best Cyber Monday mattress deals

Last year's deals can be a good indicator of the kinds of offers you can expect to see in the 2022 event. Here's a taste of the best Cyber Monday mattress deals from 2021.

US Cyber Monday mattress deals

