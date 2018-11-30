Last chance to get Bose headphones on sale at Amazon for Cyber Week

Cyber Week at Amazon is winding down, and that means it's your last chance to find bargains on top brand items.



Bose Headphones were a best-seller this past Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and lucky for you Amazon still has them on sale during Cyber Week.



The QuietComfort 35 are Bose's top-of-the-line headphones that feature three levels of noise cancellation and have been named the most powerful Bose noise canceling headphones yet. The wireless headphones are also Alexa-enabled, so you can play a song, turn down the volume, get directions - all with the command of your voice. The powerful Bose headphones are currently on sale at Amazon for $299. That's the best price we've seen for this particular model.

Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Headphones $349 $299 at Amazon

Get the powerful Bose QuietComfort Wireless Headphones for $299 at Amazon. That's a $50 discount for the Alexa-enabled headphones that allow you to adjust your level of noise cancelation. View Deal

Amazon is also offering price cuts on the Bose SoundSport Wireless Sport Headphones and the Bose SoundLink Wireless Headphones.



The SoundSport Headphones are great earbuds for activewear. The wireless earbuds are sweat and weather resistant and come with three different pairs of StayHear+ Sport tips, so they'll stay secure while you exercise. You can get the earbuds at Amazon for $169.

Bose SoundSport Free Wireless Sport Headphones $199 $169 at Amazon

The Bose SoundSport Headphones are on sale for only $169 at Amazon. That's a great price for the wireless earbuds that offer up to 5 hours of play time.View Deal

The Soundlink headphones are a great option if you're looking for a pair of quality wireless headphones under $200. While they don't offer noise-cancellation technology, they do provide Bluetooth capabilities and a battery life of up to 15 hours. The Bose SoundLink Wireless Headphones are on sale for $199 at Amazon.