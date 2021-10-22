Cyber Monday computer deals 2021: the best computers for less

Cyber Monday computer deals are a few weeks away but it's never too early to plan to get the best prices possible on a new computer, whether it be one of the best laptops, best PCs, best gaming laptops, or even one of the best Chromebooks.

After the rush of Black Friday deals, Cyber Monday 2021 will likely be your last chance of the year to grab the best prices on computers from the top brands like Apple, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Razer, and many more.

Last year, Cyber Monday broke a record for the largest eCommerce selling day ever after pulling in $10.8 billion in sales in one day alone, which was just over a 15% increase from 2019. This was definitely due in large part to the novel coronavirus pandemic that kept shoppers out of a lot of brick-and-mortar stores on Black Friday.

And while the pandemic isn't over by any means, what limited in-store reopenings there aren't likely to see a swing back to in-person shopping for Black Friday. Now that many more people have gotten used to the convenience of eCommerce, Cyber Monday deals are going to be more important to retailers than ever, which means Cyber Monday computer deals this year could be the best we've ever seen.

So whether you're looking to upgrade your family's all-in-one PC or get a new Ultrabook for school, we're expecting this year's Cyber Monday computer deals to offer some fantastic bargains for just about every need and budget.

Today's best prices ahead of this year's Cyber Monday computer deals

Cyber Monday is a few weeks away, but here are the best computer deals available right now if you want to know what to expect from Cyber Monday, or even if you don't want to wait and grab a bargain on a new computer right now. Here are some of the best we've found so far in the US and UK:

Top US retailers

Top UK Retailers

Today's Best Computer Deals in the US

Image Dell Inspiron 15 7000 Touch Laptop: $849.99 $699.99 at Dell

Save $150 – If a mid-range laptop with fresh specs and a sleek design is what you need, then you might like the $150 discount on the Inspiron 15 7000 laptop. This Cyber Monday deal comes with a great productivity laptop with a touchscreen display and innards like a 10th-gen i5, Intel UHD Graphics, 8GB of memory, and 256GB storage. View Deal

Image Dell Vostro 3000 Desktop: $1,070.00 $749 at Dell

Save $321 – Complete with commercial-grade security and Microsoft BitLocker authentication, Dell's Vostro 3000 might just be the desktop PC you need for your business. This deal is for the mid-range configuration that comes with 10th-generation Intel Core i5, UHD Graphics 630, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro (M1, 13-inch) MacBook Pro (2020, 13-inch, M1) $1,799 $1,499 at Best Buy

Save $300 – The MacBook Pro M1 is super powerful, but the entry level model doesn't have quite enough RAM or storage for us. However at Best Buy you can get this MacBook Pro with 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD for just $1,499 which is a beefy $300 discount ahead of Black Friday. View Deal

Apple MacBook Air M1 Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020) $999 $899 at Amazon

Save $100 –The MacBook Air has long been the gold standard (in this case, the rose gold standard) of Ultrabooks, and for $100 off, you can grab the latest model with an M1 chip, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD, making it nearly as good what we'll likely see in a few weeks, so if you don't want to wait til Black Friday, you don't have to lose out on too much of a discount. View Deal

Image Dell Precision 3640 Tower Workstation: $1,579.11 $1,009 at Dell

Save $570 – Space-saving and VR-ready, Dell's mid-range Precision 3640 desktop PC is almost 50% off for Cyber Monday, making it an appealing purchase for those who need to upgrade their home computer. This configuration comes with 10th-gen Intel Core i5, integrated graphics, 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage. View Deal

Image Alienware Aurora R11 Gaming Desktop: $979.99 $879.99 at Dell

Save $100 – This budget gaming desktop PC comes with a few impressive specs and frills, including a GTX 1660 Ti graphics, a 10th-gen i5, and that gorgeous Dark Side of the Moon-shaded case. The 256GB SSD + 1TB HHD storage combo helps too. And, it's $100 off this Cyber Monday. View Deal

HP 11.6-inch Chromebook HP 11.6-inch Chromebook: $259 $99 at Best Buy

Save $160 – There's a massive $160 off this HP Chromebook to bring it down to just $99. It features an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB RAM and a 32GB hard drive, which is ideal for very light and basic work or browsing. Usually, for a laptop with this spec, you're always going to be paying over $100 so it's terrific value for money. View Deal

Image Dell G5 15 Gaming Laptop: $1,039.99 $899.99 at Dell

Save $140 – The Dell G5 15-inch gaming laptop has dropped well below $1000 for its 10th-gen i5, GTX 1660 Ti, and 8GB memory configuration. It's a powerful mid-range gaming laptop that will see you through all your 1440p gaming needs. View Deal

Image Dell Precision 3440 Small Form Factor Workstation: $1,570.44 $1099 at Dell

Save $480 – Big things come in small packages – and this Cyber Monday, with small price tags too. The Precision 3440 Small Form Factor Workstation from Dell is nearly 50% off, giving you a whole lot of saving for just the specs you need for home and office use. This doorbuster comes with 10th-gen Intel Core i5, integrated graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. Did we mention is also perfectly compact for limited desk space setups? View Deal

Image Dell G5 Gaming Desktop: $1,249.99 $1,049.99 at Dell

Save $200 – Experience impressive 1080p and 1440p gaming with this G5 configuration. It comes with a GTX 1660 Ti GPU and 10th-gen i7, supported with 16GB memory and a 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD dual storage. Plus, you're saving $200, which you can spend on peripherals. View Deal

Image Acer Chromebook 314: $299 $219 at Walmart

Save $80 - this is a great Chromebook for browsing and working on, with a 14-inch screen, 4GB RAM and 32GB storage. That's a little on the light side, so you may need to use Google Drive storage to save docs. The 12.5 hour battery life is superb, though. View Deal

Image Dell XPS 13, Intel Core i3, 8GB RAM, 256GB: $849.99 $649.99 at Dell

Save $200 – Dell's Black Friday sale includes killer deals on its best-selling laptops and last year we saw the powerful XPS 13 laptop on sale for just $649.99. That was the best deal we'd ever seen and a fantastic price for a 13-inch laptop packed with a 10th-gen Intel i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

Image Acer Aspire TC | $549 $499 at Newegg

If you just need a small tower to get you through your daily workload, without doing anything like gaming or video editing, this little desktop from Acer will get the job done. And, you can get it for just $499 ahead of Black Friday. View Deal

Image Dell XPS 15 Laptop: $1,849.99 $1,449.99 at Dell

Save $400 – Whether you're looking for your next work laptop or a powerful one for your creative endeavors, this 15-inch XPS might just be what you need. It comes with a 9th-gen i7, GTX 1650 GPU, 32GB of RAM, and a whopping 1TB of SSD storage. While that display isn't a touchscreen, it's still a beaut with 500 nits of brightness and InfinityEdge bezels. View Deal

Image Mac mini (2020, M1) | $699 $649 at Amazon

The 2020 Mac mini includes the amazing M1 chip, which means you get incredible performance and efficiency. And because this is a Mac mini, you also get a ton of ports you wouldn't get in a MacBook. And ahead of Black Friday you can save an extra $50 at Amazon. View Deal

Image Dell XPS 17 Touch Laptop: $2,399.99 $1,999.99 at Dell

Save $400 – 17-inch laptops are there to offer you that bigger screen real estate you need, but the XPS 17 takes things further by being sleek and svelte. It's among the best 17-inch laptops out there, and this $400 discount gets you a potent configuration, with a 10th-gen i7, Nvidia GTX 1650 Ti, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and a gorgeously bright touchscreen display. View Deal

Today's Best Computer Deals in the UK

Image Dell XPS 15, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB : £1,999 £1,699 at Currys

Save £300 - The Dell XPS 15 is one of the best laptops in the world, and ahead of Cyber Monday, Currys has knocked a hefty £300 off the model with a 10th generation Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD and Nvidia GeForce 1650 Ti GPU. This is one heck of a laptop for the price. View Deal

Image Apple iMac 27 | £1,799 £1,649 at Scan

The iMac 27 might not have the M1 yet, but this All-in-One PC has 6-core Intel processor, discrete GPU and 8GB of RAM, which should be plenty for most people - not to mention the gorgeous screen. Plus, you can save £150 ahead of Black Friday. View Deal

HP 15s 15.6-inch laptop HP 15s 15.6-inch laptop: £299 £279 at Currys

Save £20 – The highlight of this cheap laptop deal from Currys is the inclusion of a super-fast 128GB SSD. The speedy storage will give you a terrific performance boost. An AMD processor, 4GB RAM and 15.6-inch screen make this an ideal machine for general everyday tasks on a budget.

Asus Chromebook C223NA 11.6-inch Chromebook Asus C223NA 11.6-inch Chromebook: £229.99 £159 at Amazon

Save £70 - This entry-level Asus Chromebook has just dropped below £160 at Amazon, which means you can pick up a super cheap laptop for just £159 right now. With 4GB RAM and 32GB of onboard storage you're not picking up a powerful machine here, but that Intel Celeron N3350 processor and the Chrome operating system will still offer a streamlined everyday experience on a low budget.

Asus Vivobook S15 Asus Vivobook S15: £699.99 £599.99 at Amazon

Save £100 – This Asus Vivobook S15 is another great all-around performer. Key components include the Intel i5 processor and 512GB SSD, while the bump up to 16GB RAM is much appreciated to better support any multitasking you might need to do. One nice final touch is the backlit keyboard to help with typing.

Cyber Monday computer deals 2021: our predictions

Even though Black Friday deals often get the most attention, Cyber Monday computer deals are some of the best sales you're going to find for a few reasons.

First, Cyber Monday is the largest ecommerce day of the year, and traditionally has some of the best online deals of the holiday season – sometimes even better than Black Friday itself.

Second, since it is so heavily focused on ecommerce, the expectation is that the customer is more tech savvy, so they might be more interested in computer deals than the general public.

Finally, after the Black Friday rush, retailers will take stock of their inventories and see what the need to more aggressively price in order to move. If a Black Friday computer deal didn't find as many takers as expected, the retailers will sometimes cut the price on those products even more to increase sales.

So we definitely expect that Cyber Monday computer deals are going to be absolutely fantastic this year.

When will Cyber Monday computer deals start in 2021 Most of the early deals we are seeing right now are ahead of the main Black Friday event, but early Cyber Monday computer deals can start soon after Black Friday ends. We expect that there will be a number of early Cyber Monday computer deals on the preceding Saturday and Sunday, but the bulk of the best deals are going to be reserved for Cyber Monday itself. Cyber Monday 2021 falls on November 29 this year, so that's the date to circle on your calendar (or set up an alert on your phone) if you want to find the best Cyber Monday computer deals.

How to get the best Cyber Monday computer deal The key to getting the best Cyber Monday computer deal is to know what you want or need ahead of time, setting a budget, and then only looking for those deals you actually want. Retailers are going to be throwing a lot of deals out there, and its easy to get distracted. Keeping your eye on the deals you want and not getting sidetracked by whatever shiny thing Amazon or Curry's is pushing in the moment will be key to getting the best price.

Tips for buying a computer on Cyber Monday

The key to getting the best Cyber Monday computer deal is going to come down to a couple of factors:

1. Know what you're looking for before Cyber Monday

Retailers are going to be throwing a lot of great deals at you on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but not all of them are going to be the best deals for your need. Knowing what you need ahead of time will help you resist the wrong kinds of deals and score the Cyber Monday computer deal you're really looking for.

2. Look for computers that suit your needs ahead of time

The best way to get the perfect Cyber Monday computer deal is to fins out ahead of time the exact computer you want, or at least a few great options that will work for your needs. Then, on Cyber Monday, you can look for deals on those specific computers.

3. Add some wiggle room to your budget when researching computer options

If you set a maximum budget of $800/£800 for your Cyber Monday purchase, look at computers that cost about 25 to 40% more than that. On Cyber Monday, computers that might be out of your price range now are going to see big price cuts and could unexpectedly fall into your budget.

4. Be ready to commit to a purchase, even if it's not the best possible price

Don't let the perfect deal be the enemy of the great bargain. If you see a great deal on the computer you want and its within your budget, don't be afraid to commit and submit your order. Many deals are time-limited and stock this year might be less than anticipated, so there's no guarantee that you're going to get a better price later. If you save a bunch of money on your new computer, you should walk away feeling great about your purchase.

5. Follow TechRadar on Cyber Monday for all the latest deals

We promise we're not being cheeky here. We're going all hands on deck for Black Friday and Cyber Monday to track down the best deals that our computer experts feel are genuinely worth your time and which ones you need to pass on, and we'll scouring all of the retailers and bringing you regular updates on the best deals we find. You can also follow our TechRadar Deals Twitter account for up to the minute deals updates throughout Cyber Monday.

3 Top Cyber Monday Computer Deals to Watch For

(Image credit: Apple)

When it comes to Cyber Monday computer deals, the biggest surprise last year was the Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020). It had only launched a few weeks prior to Cyber Monday, but we saw some great deals anyway, including as much as $150 off in some places.

Now, with the launch of the Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (2021) ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021, we definitely expect to see more of the same this year as well as even steeper price cuts this time around.

Speaking of the MacBook Pro 16-inch (2021), we're still reviewing it, so we can't say yet whether it's worth picking up, but if last year was any indication, we may also see some discounts on Apple's latest MacBook Pro this year as well, so that's something to keep an eye on.

Read the full review: MacBook Air (M1, 2020)

(Image credit: Google)

There are going to be a lot of amazing Cyber Monday Chromebook deals this year, but the one to really look out for is the Google PixelBook Go. This flagship Chromebook is about as good as a Chromebook gets and even though it's more than a year old, it's still incredibly powerful, especially for a Chromebook. We were hoping to see it discounted last year but were disappointed. We're hoping to see this one finally get a price cut so more people can fall in love with Chromebooks.

Read the full review: Google Pixelbook Go

(Image credit: Apple)

3. iMac (24-inch, 2021) The iMac gets a welcome redesign Specifications CPU: Apple M1 chip with 8‑core CPU Graphics: Integrated 7-core – 8-core GPU RAM: 8GB – 16GB unified memory Screen: 24-inch 4.5K Retina display Storage: up to 2TB TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $1,258.99 View at Amazon $1,699 View at Apple $1,699.99 View at Best Buy Reasons to buy + Excellent screen + Striking new design + Fantastic webcam Reasons to avoid - Lack of ports remains - Mac mini may offer better value for some

The beautifully redesigned 24-inch iMac is going to be on a lot of shoppers minds this Cyber Monday, as it will be on ours – and for good reason. Besides being one of the more sought after items this year, if last year's trend continues, we could see some great discounts on the new iMac, which makes an already fantastic computer even better as far as we're concerned.

Read the full review: iMac (24-inch, 2021)

If you want to see what else we expect to see on Cyber Monday 2021, check out our guide to this year's Cyber Monday phone deals and Cyber Monday iPad deals.