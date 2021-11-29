Amazon Cyber Monday deals 2021: shop in the Cyber Monday sale today

As we bid adieu to Black Friday, it's all about Cyber Monday 2021, kick starting a new week with a whole host of savings. The Amazon Cyber Monday sale is here, introducing new spotlight deals as well as continuing some of the best-selling offers we saw over Black Friday.

While Cyber Monday was traditionally a sale that was held exclusively online on tech products, other retailers have run with it to see the sale encompass much more. Still, Amazon Cyber Monday deals consist of some the most popular tech around, including Apple Watches, Kindles, Fire Sticks, and Shark vacuums.

Better still, you can expect Amazon Cyber Monday deals across the biggest online marketplace's other categories, too. That includes clothing, homeware, toys, groceries, and much more.

Including the first discount the latest model of the Kindle Paperwhite has seen, down to $104.99, you can also snatch up the Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe wireless case for $179, though they're constantly fluctuating in price and have been as low as $159 in the Amazon Cyber Monday sale. For those looking to splash the cash and upgrade to an 8K TV, we've seen the first discount of its kind on this Samsung model with a $1,702 deduction.

Find our curated list of the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals below, and keep scrolling for a breakdown of top offers across a number of categories.

Best Amazon Cyber Monday deals

Amazon Halo View fitness tracker: $79.99 Amazon Halo View fitness tracker: $79.99 $49.99 at Amazon

All-new Kindle Paperwhite: $139.99 All-new Kindle Paperwhite: $139.99 £104.99 at Amazon

Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earsbuds: $279 Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earsbuds: $279 $199 at Amazon

Apple Watch 7 (41mm, GPS): $399.99 Apple Watch 7 (41mm, GPS): $399.99 $379.99 at Amazon

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $49.99 Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: $999.99 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: $999.99 $849.99 at Amazon

Samsung 65-inch QN900A Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2021): $4,999.99 Samsung 65-inch QN900A Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2021): $4,999.99 $3,297.99 at Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell Wired with Echo Dot: $99.98 Ring Video Doorbell Wired with Echo Dot: $99.98 $41.99 at Amazon

Apple Airpods (2019) AirPods with wired charging case: $159 $114.99 at Amazon

All-new Apple AirPods Pro: $249 All-new Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $179 at Amazon

Apple MagSafe Charger: $39 Apple MagSafe Charger: $39 $29.99 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag tracker: $29.99 Samsung Galaxy SmartTag tracker: $29.99 $17.99 at Amazon

Tile Mate (2020) 1pk: $24.99 Tile Mate (2020) 1pk: $24.99 $14.99 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $469.99 Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $469.99 $329.99 at Amazon

23andMe Health + Ancestry Personal Genetic Service: $199 23andMe Health + Ancestry Personal Genetic Service: $199 $99 at Amazon

Digital Alarm Clock: $32.98 Digital Alarm Clock: $32.98 $18.65 at Amazon

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum: $299.99 iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum: $299.99 $174 at Amazon

Amazon Cyber Monday Amazon device deals

Echo Glow: $29.99 Echo Glow: $29.99 $16.99 at Amazon

Save $13 - Amazon's brilliant kid-friendly smart lamp, the Echo Glow, is cheaper than it's ever been, dropping its price by almost 45%, which makes it among the best bargains parents can score this Cyber Monday. And, this isn't any ordinary lamp either. It's capable of displaying so many colors, offers a Rainbow Timer to help the kids stay on track, and is unintrusive with its sleek and small design. Best of all, it works with Alexa and therefore, voice control.

Ring Video Doorbell Wired with Echo Dot: $99.98 Ring Video Doorbell Wired with Echo Dot: $99.98 $41.99 at Amazon

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker: Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker: $49.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $34.99 - This Amazon Cyber Monday deal slashes the best-selling Echo Dot to just $24.99 and includes a free Sengled Bluetooth Color bulb for a total saving of $29.99. The smart speaker can play music, answer questions, check the weather and control your new smart bulb - all you have to do is ask Alexa.

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $49.99 Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: $29.99 Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: $29.99 $17.99 at Amazon

Fire TV Cube: $119.99 Fire TV Cube: $119.99 $79.99 at Amazon

All-new Kindle Paperwhite: $139.99 All-new Kindle Paperwhite: $139.99 £104.99 at Amazon

Amazon Kindle Oasis 8GB: $249.99 Amazon Kindle Oasis 8GB: $249.99 $174.99 at Amazon

Amazon Kindle Kids: $109.99 Amazon Kindle Kids: $109.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Echo Auto: $49.99 Echo Auto: $49.99 $14.99 at Amazon

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker: Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker: $39.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Blink Mini security camera: $34.99 Blink Mini security camera: $34.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Show 5: $89.99 Amazon Echo Show 5: $89.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Amazon Cyber Monday TV deals

Samsung 65-inch QN900A Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2021): $4,999.99 Samsung 65-inch QN900A Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2021): $4,999.99 $3,297.99 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV (50-inch): $469.99 Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV (50-inch): $469.99 $329.99 at Amazon

LG C1 OLED (65-inch): $2,499.99 LG C1 OLED (65-inch): $2,499.99 $1,796 at Amazon

Samsung 'The Frame' QLED (32-inch): $599.99 Samsung 'The Frame' QLED (32-inch): $599.99 $447.99 at Amazon

Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV: $199.99 Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV: $199.99 $149.99 at Amazon

Toshiba C350 Fire TV All-New Toshiba 75-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2021): $999.99 $749.99 at Amazon

Samsung 60-inch Q60A Series QLED 4K Smart TV: $999.99 Samsung 60-inch Q60A Series QLED 4K Smart TV: $999.99 $797.99 at Amazon

LG OLED55G1 LG OLED G1 Series 55-inch OLED: $1,999.99 $1,696.99 at Amazon

Insignia 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $449.99 Insignia 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $449.99 $249.99 at Amazon

Samsung 50-inch Q80A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart TV: $1,199.99 Samsung 50-inch Q80A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart TV: $1,199.99 $897.99 at Amazon

Amazon Cyber Monday laptop deals

MacBook Pro M1 (512GB, 2020) | $1,499 MacBook Pro M1 (512GB, 2020) | $1,499 $1,349 at Amazon

MacBook Pro M1 (256GB): $1,299 MacBook Pro M1 (256GB): $1,299 $1,199.99 at Amazon

Lenovo IdeaPad 3, Intel Celeron, 4GB RAM, 64GB SSD: $219.99 Lenovo IdeaPad 3, Intel Celeron, 4GB RAM, 64GB SSD: $219.99 $149.99 at Amazon

$849 Acer Swift 3, 14-inch, Intel i7, 8GB, 256GB | $849 $687.99 at Amazon

MSI GS75 Stealth MSI GS75 Stealth gaming laptop, Core i7, 16GB RAM, RTX 2060: $1,749 $1,349.99 at Amazon

Amazon Cyber Monday phone deals

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: $999.99 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: $999.99 $849.99 at Amazon

OnePlus 9: $729.99 OnePlus 9: $729.99 $599.99 at Amazon

OnePlus Nord N200: $239.99 OnePlus Nord N200: $239.99 $199.99 at Amazon

OnePlus 9: $729.99 OnePlus 9: $729.99 $599 at Amazon

While Samsung often stands out as the best option for Android, OnePlus is an extremely worthy competitor. Amazon is currently offering one of the brand's best devices - the OnePlus 9 - for only $599. That's down from $729.99 making it a brilliant saving on this mid-range powerhouse. If you've had the Google Pixel 6 in your mind as your next device, this will be possibly its best competitor for price and features.

Jabra Elite Active 75t: $179.99 Jabra Elite Active 75t: $179.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Amazon Cyber Monday headphone deals

Sony WF-1000XM4: $279.99 Sony WF-1000XM4: $279.99 $248 at Amazon

All-new Apple AirPods Pro: $249 All-new Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $179 at Amazon

Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Cancelling Headphones: $ Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Cancelling Headphones: $ 349.99 $248 at Amazon

Apple Airpods (2019) AirPods with wired charging case: $159 $114.99 at Amazon

JBL Tune 225TWS True Wireless Earbuds: $99 JBL Tune 225TWS True Wireless Earbuds: $99 $49.95 at Amazon

Sony WF-C500 Sony WF-C500 wireless earbuds: $99.99 $78 at Amazon

Apple Airpods Max Apple AirPods Max: $549 $479 at Amazon

Bose QuietComfort 45: $329 Bose QuietComfort 45: $329 $279 at Amazon

Powerbeats Wireless Earbuds: $149 Powerbeats Wireless Earbuds: $149 $79.97 at Amazon

Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds: $199.99 Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds: $199.99 $128 at Amazon

Amazon Cyber Monday speaker deals

Bose SoundLink Micro: $119 Bose SoundLink Micro: $119 $99 at Amazon

Marshall Emberton: $150 Marshall Emberton: $150 $129.99 at Amazon

Sony SRS-RA3000 360 Reality Audio Wi-Fi / Bluetooth Wireless Speaker: $299.99 Sony SRS-RA3000 360 Reality Audio Wi-Fi / Bluetooth Wireless Speaker: $299.99 $178 at Amazon

Amazon Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals

19. Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): $279 19. Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): $279 $239 at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 7 Apple Watch 7 (41mm, GPS): $399.99 $379.99 at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399 Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399 $299 at Amazon

Apple Watch 5 GPS and Cellular, 44mm: $749 Apple Watch 5 GPS and Cellular, 44mm: $749 $459 at Amazon

Amazon Cyber Monday smartwatch deals

Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar: $799.99 Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar: $799.99 $544.99 at Amazon

Garmin Forerunner 45S (39mm): $199 Garmin Forerunner 45S (39mm): $199 $129.99 at Amazon

Garmin Approach S12: $199.99 Garmin Approach S12: $199.99 $149.97 at Amazon

Garmin tactix Delta: $900 Garmin tactix Delta: $900 $800 at Amazon

Save $100 - This super-premium rugged Garmin watch has GPS, a military-grade design, night vision compatibility, loads of health tracking features and 21 days of battery life. Two extra versions are on offer too in the Amazon Cyber Monday sale: one has solar panels to charge itself up, and another has that as well as ballistics software to help with shooting guns.

Garmin tactix Delta Solar: $1,100 $1,000 at Amazon (save $100)

Garmin tactix Delta Solar with Ballistics: $1,400 $1,300 at Amazon (save $100)

Garmin Enduro: $800 Garmin Enduro: $800 $700 at Amazon

Save $100 - This smartwatch seems cheap compared to the Delta but it's still extremely pricey. It has an 80-hour battery life, GPS, solar powered, and special features for long-distance running. If you need a hardy design, a titanium version is also on offer:

Garmin Enduro Titanium: $900 $800 at Amazon (save $100)

Amazon Halo View fitness tracker: $79.99 Amazon Halo View fitness tracker: $79.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Fitbit Luxe: $149.95 Fitbit Luxe: $149.95 $99.95 at Amazon

$99.95 Fitbit Inspire 2: $99.95 $59.95 at Amazon

Fitbit Sense Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch: $299.95 $199.95 at Amazon

Amazon Cyber Monday iPad deals

iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2021 (128GB, Wi-Fi): $1,099 iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2021 (128GB, Wi-Fi): $1,099 $999 at Amazon

iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2021 (128GB, Wi-Fi + cellular): $1,299 iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2021 (128GB, Wi-Fi + cellular): $1,299 $1,199 at Amazon

2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (256GB Wi-Fi): $479.99 at Amazon 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (256GB Wi-Fi): $479.99 at Amazon

Looking for a new iPad this Cyber Monday? Finding a cheap one right now is very, very hard since the baseline 10.2 model is literally sold out everywhere across the board. We would, however, recommend this 256GB Wi-Fi model as a good alternative. There's no price cut, but there's no upcharge either, which makes it a fair purchase today. Note - there are price cuts on the Pro and Air models today, but these devices are much, much pricier. See our tablets section for more options.

Apple Pencil 2: $129 Apple Pencil 2: $129 $99 at Amazon

Amazon Cyber Monday tablet deals

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2019) | Wi-Fi | 64GB: $190 Amazon Fire HD 10 (2019) | Wi-Fi | 64GB: $190 $95 at Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 8 (32GB): $89.99 Amazon Fire HD 8 (32GB): $89.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Amazon Fire 7 tablet: $49.99 Amazon Fire 7 tablet: $49.99 $34.99 at Amazon

$99.99 Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet: $99.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 | Wi-Fi | 512GB: $830 Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 | Wi-Fi | 512GB: $830 $599.99 at Amazon

128GB: $650 $500 (save $150) at Amazon

256GB: $730 $700 (save $30) at Amazon

Amazon Cyber Monday smart home deals

$144 Amazon Ring Wired and Amazon Echo Show bundle: $144 $61.99 at Amazon

Save $83 - Get more than half off this Amazon Ring Wired Video Doorbell and Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) bundle with 1080p video recording, two-way talk, advanced motion detection, and customizable privacy protection with real-time notifications sent right to your phone. Note, due to the popularity of this deal immediate stock has now all sold out at Amazon. You can, however, still order one at this price for a mid-December delivery date.

$144.98 Ring Stick Up Cam bundle with Echo Show 5: $144.98 $94.99 at Amazon

Save $49.99 - Bundle deals are a great way to save a huge chunk of cash on Cyber Monday, and this is one of the best we've seen so far. All Ring cameras are Alexa-compatible, and this pairing will let you view footage and speak to visitors from anywhere in your home via the Echo Show. Note, this deal's on backorder until late December currently.

$219.99 Ring Spotlight Cam Battery bundle with Echo Show 5: $219.99 $149.99 at Amazon

Save $70 - This battery-powered Ring camera can be stuck anywhere you like, and lets you see, hear, speak to guests from anywhere in your house through the Echo Show. This bundle was already cheaper than buying the two devices separately, and with an extra $70 off for Cyber Monday it's even better value. Note, this one's sold out of immediate stock but you can still order for a mid December delivery date.

Ring Video Doorbell Wired with Echo Dot: $99.98 Ring Video Doorbell Wired with Echo Dot: $99.98 $41.99 at Amazon

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker: Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker: $49.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Blink Mini security camera: $34.99 Blink Mini security camera: $34.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Wyze Cam Spotlight: $52.96 Wyze Cam Spotlight: $52.96 $49.96 at Amazon

Kasa Indoor Pan/Tilt Smart Home Camera: $39.99 Kasa Indoor Pan/Tilt Smart Home Camera: $39.99 $29.99 at Amazon

$424.98 Ring Alarm 8-piece set: $424.98 $229.98 at Amazon

Amazon Ring Wired and Ring Chime bundle: $79 Amazon Ring Wired and Ring Chime bundle: $79 $71 at Amazon

Google Nest Learning Thermostat: $129.99 Google Nest Learning Thermostat: $129.99 $89 at Amazon

Amazon Cyber Monday streaming device deals

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: $29.99 Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: $29.99 $17.99 at Amazon

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $49.99 Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon

All-new Fire TV Stick 4K Max: $54.99 All-new Fire TV Stick 4K Max: $54.99 $34.99 at Amazon

Fire TV Cube: $119.99 Fire TV Cube: $119.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Amazon Cyber Monday home and kitchen deals

Digital Alarm Clock: $32.98 Digital Alarm Clock: $32.98 $18.65 at Amazon

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer: $119.99 Ninja AF101 Air Fryer: $119.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Instant Vortex Pro 10 Quart Air Fryer Oven: $159.99 Instant Vortex Pro 10 Quart Air Fryer Oven: $159.99 $109.95 at Amazon

Nutri Ninja personal blender QB3001: $69.99 Nutri Ninja personal blender QB3001: $69.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1: $149.99 Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1: $149.99 $119.95 at Amazon

24. Oster Roaster Oven with Self-Basting Lid: $119.99 24. Oster Roaster Oven with Self-Basting Lid: $119.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Nespresso Vertuo Next by Breville: $159.95 Nespresso Vertuo Next by Breville: $159.95 $127.46 at Amazon

Keurig K-Classic Keurig K-Select Single-Serve Coffee Maker: $129.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Keurig K-Cafe coffee machine: $199 Keurig K-Cafe coffee machine: $199 $179.99 at Amazon

Breville CS20001 Joule Sous Vide: $199.95 Breville CS20001 Joule Sous Vide: $199.95 $159.95 at Amazon

Harmati Electric Standing Desk: $299.99 Harmati Electric Standing Desk: $299.99 $199.99 at Amazon

$239.99 Vivo Adjustable Standing Desk: $239.99 $179.99 at Amazon

Flexispot EG1 Standing Desk: $299.99 Flexispot EG1 Standing Desk: $299.99 $203.99 at Amazon

$279.99 VIVO Electric 55 x 24 inch Stand Up Desk: $279.99 $219.99 at Amazon

$299.99 Flexispot Quick Install Standing Desk: $299.99 $254.99 at Amazon

Queen Mattress Pad Cover: $59.99 Queen Mattress Pad Cover: $59.99 $33.95 at Amazon

Weighted Blanket Twin Size Bed: $69.99 Weighted Blanket Twin Size Bed: $69.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Lifestraw Filter LifeStraw Personal Water Filter: $29.95 $12.99 at Amazon

Amazon Cyber Monday vacuum cleaner deals

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum: $299.99 iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum: $299.99 $174.99 at Amazon

Bissell Spinwave Cleaner Bissell SpinWave Cordless Spin Mop: $154.49 $124.49 at Amazon

Shark VACMOP Vacuum Mop Bundle: $99.99 Shark VACMOP Vacuum Mop Bundle: $99.99 $62.99 at Amazon

Amazon Cyber Monday health and beauty electrical deals

$129.99 Waterpik CC-01 electric toothbrush and water flosser: $129.99 $99 at Amazon

Oral-B Pro 1000 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush: $49.94 Oral-B Pro 1000 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush: $49.94 $29.97 at Amazon

Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbursh for Kids 3 Years+: $49.99 Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbursh for Kids 3 Years+: $49.99 $29.95 at Amazon

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush: $59.99 Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush: $59.99 $34.88 at Amazon

Shark HyperAir IQ hair dryer: $229.99 Shark HyperAir IQ hair dryer: $229.99 $199.99 at Amazon

eufy Smart Scale C1: $32.99 eufy Smart Scale C1: $32.99 $17.99 at Amazon

$69.99 Shiatsu Back Shoulder and Neck Massager: $69.99 $42.49 at Amazon

Amazon Cyber Monday gaming deals

Guardians of the Galaxy: $59.99 Guardians of the Galaxy: $59.99 $26.99 at Amazon

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Digital Code: $59.99 New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Digital Code: $59.99 $35 at Amazon

Deathloop Standard Edition on PS5: $59.99 Deathloop Standard Edition on PS5: $59.99 $29.99 at Amazon

PS5 Deluxe: $79.99

PC Standard: $59.99 $29.99

PC Deluxe: $79.99

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro: $179.99 Razer BlackShark V2 Pro: $179.99 $129.99 at Amazon

HyperX Cloud Alpha S: $129.99 HyperX Cloud Alpha S: $129.99 $79.99 at Amazon

ADATA XPG GAMMIX S70 Blade 1TB: $169.9 ADATA XPG GAMMIX S70 Blade 1TB: $169.9 9 $129.99 at Amazon

Razer gaming headsets, mice, keyboards: now on sale at Amazon Razer gaming headsets, mice, keyboards: now on sale at Amazon

Amazon's Cyber Monday sale always includes fantastic prices on Razer peripherals and this year is no exception to that - it is, after all, the most popular gaming brand nationwide. If you're looking for a top-end keyboard, a mice that perfectly suits your setup, or a decent headset that will last a good few years, this is a great option. We'd particularly recommend the Razer Viper mouse, the Razer BlackShark headset, and the Razer BlackWidow keyboard - All at their lowest prices ever today.

Razer Iskur Fabric gaming chair: $499 Razer Iskur Fabric gaming chair: $499 $349 at Amazon

Amazon Cyber Monday toy deals

Segway Ninebot E45 Electric Scooter: $839.99 Segway Ninebot E45 Electric Scooter: $839.99 $699.99 at Amazon

Catan: $55 Catan: $55 $22 at Amazon

Pandemic: $44.99 Pandemic: $44.99 $21.80 at Amazon

Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box: $60 Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box: $60 $38 at Amazon (save $22)

Lego City Family House: $20 Lego City Family House: $20 $15.99 at Amazon (save $4)

Lego Ideas Friends Central Perk: $60 Lego Ideas Friends Central Perk: $60 $48 at Amazon (save $12)

LOL Surprise OMG Movie Magic Studios: $135.99 LOL Surprise OMG Movie Magic Studios: $135.99 $94.99 at Amazon

Lego Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child: $80 Lego Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child: $80 $63.99 at Amazon

Thomas & Friends Trains & Cranes Super Tower: $100 Thomas & Friends Trains & Cranes Super Tower: $100 $65.29 at Amazon

$41.99 Nerf DinoSquad Rex-Rampage Motorized Dart Blaster $41.99 $31.99 at Amazon

Amazon Cyber Monday fashion deals

Save 20% on Calvin Klein apparel at Amazon Save 20% on Calvin Klein apparel at Amazon

With lines available for men and women, including clothing and accessories, find the perfect pieces for your wardrobe as we transition into winter, with coats, jeans, and more available in the Amazon Cyber Monday sale.

Now 30% off Ray-Ban sunglasses at Amazon Now 30% off Ray-Ban sunglasses at Amazon

There are Amazon Cyber Monday deals to be had on a number of Ray-Ban shades for men, women, and children. From the brand's classic Polarized Aviators, to the iconic Original Wayfarer frame.

30% price cut on Silver Jeans Denim at Amazon 30% price cut on Silver Jeans Denim at Amazon

Style your preferred cut from the Silver Jeans Co. with discounts across both men's and women's pants. From straight leg to bootcut, mid-rise to low-rise waistlines.

Hundreds of items $25 or less at Amazon Hundreds of items $25 or less at Amazon

Whether you need a new pair of slides or some fresh workout clothes, we highly recommend you check out the Amazon Cyber Monday Adidas sale, with hundreds of items marked down to $25 or less. You'll find discounts of up to 50% off on tees, shorts, socks, bags, and much more. Stock up before you make that new year's commitment to hit the gym again.

Amazon Cyber Monday deals: FAQ

When will Amazon Cyber Monday deals start in 2021? Amazon Cyber Monday deals have already dropped ahead of the sale's official date on November 29. You can find the Amazon Cyber Monday sale live now across a range of categories, products, and brands.

What Amazon Cyber Monday deals do we expect to see in 2021? We're expecting the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals to be on the retailer's own range of devices, with plenty of lowest-ever prices to browse through. Some of the company's products have been on the virtual shelf for some time now, and we expect to see big savings on the likes of the fourth generation Echo Dot smart speaker, Blink security cameras, Fire TV Sticks, and the Echo Show. Last year, leading headphones like the Sony WH-1000XM4 saw discounts of more than $50 on Cyber Monday, even though they were only released in August that year. We'd expect to see more generous savings on these this year. So what else? Shark vacuums are always popular at Amazon on Cyber Monday and usually receive big price cuts. We're also expecting some of the best Cyber Monday coffee maker deals to be at Amazon again this year too, with plenty of discounts on big brands such as Nespresso. But Amazon dabbles in just about any gadget you can think of - there will be thousands of discounts across the store.

How can I get the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals on the day?

When it comes to Cyber Monday, it's all about playing the long game and executing patience. November will see the launch of thousands of offers, but we know from previous years that Amazon will save some of the best Cyber Monday deals for the day itself.

It's important to act fast when something you're after goes down to a tempting price. In some instances, stock may be limited - we regularly see shortages on popular gaming consoles like the Nintendo Switch. If you like to add things to your basket and wait to see if the price will drop again, just be aware that it's a risk - you could lose out entirely on a great-value Amazon Cyber Monday deal.

It's also worth noting that while Amazon tends to price match with other retailers, there could be cheaper prices for some products elsewhere. It's worth checking out the latest Walmart Cyber Monday deals and Best Buy Cyber Monday deals to see whether those retailers have what you're looking for at a lower price.

On the plus side, you don't have to leave your sofa to find the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals. Simply bookmark this page, sit back and relax, and we'll bring the most exciting offers on the day. We'll keep you up-to-date with the best early Cyber Monday deals at Amazon, too.