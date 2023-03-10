FAQs

How much does shipping cost from Allswell? Allswell offers free shipping on orders over $35 to all 48 contiguous US states. For orders under $35, shipping will cost $5.99. If you’re ordering from Alaska or Hawaii, there’s a $50 shipping fee that will be applied to all orders, regardless of the total and contents. If you’d like Allswell to dispose of your current mattress, you’ll have to pay a $149 fee for old mattress removal.

Can I cancel or change my order? To cancel or make changes to your Allswell order, you’ll need to reach out to the team within 60 minutes of ordering. If it’s been longer than 60 minutes, you’ll most likely need to go through the returns process.

What is the Allswell returns policy? If you’re unhappy with your order, you can return it within 100 days of receipt, thanks to the Allswell 100-night risk-free trial. For non-mattress items, like pillows or bedding, you can return these within 30 days of receipt. To start a return, head to the ‘Returns’ page on the Allswell website.

Does Allswell offer warranties? Yes, Allswell offers a 10-year limited mattress warranty. This excludes crib mattresses and is limited to one mattress return a year per household. If you need to claim on your warranty, you’ll have to register and you need to keep a copy of your receipt as proof of purchase.

How do I track my Allswell order? When you order from Allswell, you’ll receive an email confirmation which will contain your tracking number and link. Use this to track your order.

What is a hybrid mattress from Allswell? A hybrid mattress is a multi-layered mattress, made up of a combination of memory foam and springs. The two materials work together to create a comfortable and supportive mattress that moulds to and cradles the body. Allswell uses advanced high-density cooling gel foam to help regulate the temperature throughout the night and the coils give the mattress a good height and edge support.

Hints and tips

Keep an eye out for sales: If you want to save money on your order, make sure to check out the Allswell Clearance. The brand runs the best mattress deals all year round, especially during big events and holidays like President’s Day and Black Friday. The Allswell Clearance section often offers up to 60% off on its many bed and bath products.

Sign up for the Allswell newsletter: To stay up-to-date with the latest news, product launches and sales, sign up for the Allswell newsletter. When you subscribe to Allswell emails, you’ll receive exclusive discounts and promotions.

Refer a friend: Give your friend and family a treat and earn rewards at the same time by referring them to Allswell. To refer a friend, click the cash icon in the site’s header or on your account page. This will generate a special link and your friends will have to shop through this link to get money off their order. When they do this, you’ll earn credit which will be applied to your Allswell account.

Stay in touch by text: If you’d prefer to stay in touch with Allswell via text, simply text DREAMBIG to 61652. When you sign up for texts, you’ll receive personalised promotions and marketing messages, and you’ll also get 15% off your first order at Allswell.

Get social: For even more updates from Allswell, follow them on Facebook and Instagram for bath, bed and home inspiration.