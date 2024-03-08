Save up to $540 in the huge Microsoft Surface sale at Best Buy
Some great prices for our favorite Surface Pro devices
Back in my freelancing days, I used a Microsoft Surface Pro 6 as my go-to device when working on the move. And, while I'm no longer travelling to and from events, I still use the tablet/laptop hybrid for general everyday tasks when I don't need to sit at the computer. Safe to say, I highly recommend one if you need a capable, flexible, and portable Windows machine.
That's why I'm shouting out this Microsoft Surface sale at Best Buy that features huge savings across several devices - including the latest Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 5.
• See all Microsoft Surface deals at Best Buy
The one I particularly want to draw your attention to is this Microsoft Surface Pro 9 (with Keyboard Cover) at Best Buy for $999.99 (was $1,539.99). Our Surface Pro 9 review found this one to be a well-built device for the price that and one that will cover all of your everyday and general work needs,
Specifically, there's a 13-inch touchscreen, a speedy Intel i5 processor and a whopping 16GB of performance-boosting RAM. The only downside is the 256GB SSD, which is OK for essential files and apps yet slightly underwhelming when it comes to storage capacity.
However, it does include the near-essential Keyboard Cover as part of the price. This handy clip-on Bluetooth keyboard means you get the complete laptop experience and a slick way to protect the screen when it's not in use.
If you prefer a more traditional device, there are also a variety of Microsoft Surface deals in the sale to choose from with specifications suited for general use to more creative and professional-oriented powerhouses. You can see all the best laptop deals I've picked out below, along with the standout Surface Pro 9 deal.
Today's best Microsoft Surface deals at Best Buy
Microsoft Surface Pro 9: was
$1,539.99 now $999.99 at Best Buy
A huge $540 saving is available on this bundle which includes a Surface Pro 9 and the useful Surface Keyboard cover to convert the tablet into a full laptop experience. The specification is good too, including a crisp 13-inch touchscreen, solid mid-range Intel i5 processor, and a generous 16GB of RAM. Storage is a little disappointing at 256GB (we would've liked 512GB), but the other components – as well as that free Keyboard Cover – make up for it.
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5: was
$1,299.99 now $999.99 at Best Buy
For a more traditional laptop experience from the off, you can get this Surface Laptop 5 for the same price as the Surface Pro above. Expect similar levels of performance thanks to the Intel i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, but storage is more generous here with the 512GB SSD. Again it's another good price for a work and productivity machine. The hefty initial price was one of the main complaints in our Surface Laptop 5 review, so this $300 discount helps make it a better buy.
