Vodafone's Full Fibre 200 broadband package is now just £30 per month!

Looking for an ultrafast broadband deal that doesn't cost a fortune? Well, we may have found the perfect option for you.

You can now grab Vodafone's popular Full Fibre 200 broadband for just £30 per month, without any upfront fees. When you take out this deal on a 24-month contract, you'll enjoy incredibly fast average download speeds of 200Mpbs, meaning you'll be able to complete a 4.5 GB download in only three minutes. For peace of mind, this deal also comes with a 100Mbps minimum speed guarantee, and Vodafone says it should be more than fast enough for eight people to stream simultaneously.

To make things even better, there's absolutely nothing to pay upfront if you choose this broadband deal. Want to make the most of this offer? Then be quick, because it expires on 23rd April.

This weeek's best Vodafone broadband package

Vodafone Full Fibre 200 | 200Mbps average download speeds | 24-month contract | No upfront fees | £30 per month

Why choose Vodafone's broadband? Vodafone regularly appears in our list of the best broadband providers since it offers a fantastic range of speeds and packages at incredibly affordable prices. No wonder the company is one of the most popular broadband providers in the country and is home to more than a million customers. Today, Vodafone offers a great selection of deals. While its slowest offers average download speeds of 36Mbps, its quickest provides speeds approaching the 1Gbps mark. Added to this, the company also sells a great range of extras, including its Pro II packages and Xtra TV packages. Plus, current Vodafone mobile members can receive a discount on their order! However, although we think there's tons to love about Vodafone's offering, the company isn't perfect. For example, its broadband and TV deals can't match those offered by Sky or BT. Similarly, its customer service standards occasionally leave something to be desired. All things considered, if you're looking for a cheap and reliable broadband provider that can also provide you with a fast connection, then we think Vodafone (and this deal in particular) is a great choice. Keen to see how this option compares to all the others available in your area? Just put your postcode into the widget below.

