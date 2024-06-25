Save £271 on BT's Full Fibre 900 broadband for a limited time

In a hurry to find the best new broadband deal? Well, right now, you can save nearly £300 on BT's fastest package.

At the moment, BT has reduced the price of its popular Full Fibre 900 deal to just £49.99 per month – that's a saving of £271 over the course of a 24-month contract! Plus, there's absolutely nothing to pay upfront.

With this great package, you'll also receive a Stay Fast Guarantee of 700Mbps and minimum upload speeds of 110Mbps. Thanks to the dedicated Full Fibre connection you'll receive with this deal, the whole family will have no problem gaming online, streaming, downloading their favourite films in UHD and attending work video calls.

However, there are a couple of things that you need to consider before you take out this deal. Firstly, BT says that the monthly price will rise by £3 as of 31st March 2025. Secondly, this offer only runs until midnight on Thursday 27th June. So, if you want to receive these ultrafast speeds for an affordable price, then you'll need to be quick.

OUR BT BROADBAND DEAL

With this top deal from BT, you get ultrafast download speeds of 900Mbps for just £49.99 per month. It's currently on sale, meaning you'll save £271 over a 24-month contract. Added to the mighty speeds you'll receive with this package, you'll also get a 'Stay Fast Guarantee' of 700Mbps plus upload speeds of 110Mbps. This means it'll be more than quick enough for the whole family to use simultaneously. Looking to make the most of this offer? Be quick. It expires at midnight on June 27th.

Why partner with BT broadband

BT is one of the country's most popular broadband providers for a reason. For example, not only does the company offer a great number of incentives (as this deal shows), but it also offers a near-unbeatable selection of packages that suit different needs.

In fact, if we look at BT's full selection of broadband packages, we can see that the company currently offers everything from cheap ADSL and fibre tariffs, all the way through to those with speeds nearing 1Gbps... and everything in between.

Added to this, BT is also widely considered to be a market leader when it comes to broadband and TV packages. Again, this is due to the sheer range of options available, including packages that offer Sky Cinema and Sky Sports channels. Added to this, BT recently partnered with EE to provide packages via EETV.

On top of this, the company's packages are provided via the Openreach network, meaning they're very reliable. Finally, the company also regularly outperforms the industry average when it comes to customer complaints, as the latest Ofcom data shows. That said, it does lag a fair way behind Sky, who are currently setting the industry standard.

Although we love BT, the company isn't perfect. When its packages aren't on sale, they can be expensive.