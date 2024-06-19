Save big on EE broadband and TV deals until June 27th

If a new broadband deal is in your future, you might want to check out the latest from EE. Now through June 27th, you can save up to £209 (1.6gb plan) on broadband when you sign up for a 24-month contract. The available plans are some of the best currently available, where you can get download speeds of up to 300Mbps for just £34.99/month with no upfront fees.
These savings from EE currently run across a variety of full fibre plans, so you can choose fast speeds or big savings depending on the specific needs for your household. The best part? No upfront fees either.
As if that weren't enough, EE is also offering discounts on TV packages including EE Sport and EE Big Sport, where you can save up to £225 in all.
Our EE Broadband Deal
Save up to £209 on a 24-month contract with these full fibre broadband plans from EE
Now through June 27th, you can pick up an amazing full fibre broadband plan from EE and save up to £209 over 24 months. You can choose from plans ranging from 30Mbps to well over 1Gbps and everything in between. There are also no upfront fees to pay.
EE Broadband Deals
You can choose from any of the following plans with EE to net yourself some big savings. These plans come in the form of a 24-month contract with no upfront fees.
- EE Full Fibre 36 (average download speeds of 30 Mbps): £28.99 per month (Save £120) no upfront cost, no activation cost and free P&P
- EE Full Fibre 74 (average download speeds of 74 Mbps): £29.99 per month (Save £168) no upfront cost
- EE Full Fibre 300 (average download speeds of 300 Mbps): £34.99 per month (Save £240) no upfront cost
- EE Full Fibre Gigabit (average download speeds of 1.6 Gbps): £49.99 per month (Save £240) no upfront cost
EE TV Deals
If you don't need a new broadband plan – or you just want extra savings – EE also has some great deals on TV packages right now. Sports fans can save up to £225 and enjoy Formula 1, football, golf and more.
EE Big Sport
- FREE on all boxes, £40 per month (Save £225)
- Includes: All 12 Sky Sports channels with NOW Sports (for even more Football, F1, Golf and Cricket), all TNT Sports channels and Eurosport 1 and 2, discovery+ Premium.
EE Sport
- £0 upfront cost, £2 for three months then £20 a month (Save £54)
- Includes: All TNT Sports channels through your TV and on the app, discovery+ Premium, and Eurosport 1 & 2, Exclusive Premier League games, UEFA Champions League, boxing, UFC, rugby and more live sports
