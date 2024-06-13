Plusnet's Fibre broadband package is currently just £24.99 per month

If you're looking for a new broadband deal with superfast speeds and dependable service that won't break the bank, then we have something that might pique your interest.

Right now you can get Plusnet's excellent 'Fibre' broadband package, which provides download speeds of up to 66Mbps, for just £24.99 a month. This comes as a 24-month contract, but what's even better about this offer is you also get unlimited data and you don't have to pay any upfront fees.

Plusnet says this particular tariff is ideal for 'streaming, gaming and home working' and with no data caps and the 66Mbps download speeds you can get, it'll be more than enough to handle the online needs of small and medium-sized properties. You also get parental controls and added antivirus software included for extra peace of mind.

If you are interested in this deal, you should bear in mind that you will need to have access to Plusnet's fibre broadband network. At the same time, Plusnet states you now don't have to have a phone line to get this tariff and they will give you the 'fastest connection your home can get'.

The final thing to note here is that the monthly costs are subject to annual price increases that are determined by 'Consumer Price Index rate of inflation published by the Office for National Statistics in January of that year plus 3.9%'.

OUR PLUSNET BROADBAND DEAL

Plusnet | Fibre broadband | up to 66Mbps download speeds | £24.99 p/m | 24-month contract | No upfront costs

You can get Plusnet's 'Fibre' broadband package for under £25 a month on a 24-month contract. It provides download speeds of up to 66Mbps and it comes without data caps. There are also no upfront costs to pay. It's a solid choice for small to medium-sized properties with occupants who like to stream, online game and download from multiple devices at the same time. What's more, there are plenty of perks and extras you can get with this deal, as well as award-winning service from Plusnet. Please note that you will need to be able to access Plusnet's broadband network and there can be annual price rises.

Why should you choose Plusnet?

Plusnet ranks firmly as one of the UK's best broadband providers and is often lauded for being one of the most affordable - something our featured deal demonstrates. But, there are many more reasons why it's a popular choice.

Alongside its cheap pricing, you can also find a range of different tariffs, in addition to the Fibre package we've showcased above. These go from ADSL options up through to ultrafast Full Fibre options, essentially covering the needs of all households and businesses.

At the time of writing you can get:

Plusnet Unlimited Broadband - 10Mbps (ADSL)

- 10Mbps (ADSL) Plusnet Fibre - up to 66Mbps (depending on location)

- up to 66Mbps (depending on location) Plusnet Full Fibre 74 - 74Mbps

- 74Mbps Plusnet 145 - 145Mbps

- 145Mbps Plusnet 300 - 300Mbps

- 300Mbps Plusnet 500 - 500Mbps

- 500Mbps Plusnet 900 - 900Mbps

As we've also mentioned in our featured deal, Plusnet has lots of industry recognition for the quality of its services and its affordability. In 2024 it has won four Uswitch Awards, including the coveted 'Broadband Provider of the Year' accolade. It also prides itself on having 'easy switching' and UK-based customer services teams that can be reached seven days a week.

What can put some people off Plusnet it is that it's very much a 'no-frills' provider and although there are a few decent extras, you cannot get a broadband and TV bundle, like you can with Sky or Virgin Media.

So if you'd prefer to shop around for your next package, head over to our best broadband deals page. Also, feel free to enter your postcode into our widget below to see what deals you can get in your area today.

Loading...