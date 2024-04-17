Get BT's ultrafast Full Fibre 100 broadband package for just £29.99 a month and receive a £50 Reward Card

For those of you searching for the best broadband deals on ultrafast packages, then look no further than this great offer from BT Broadband.

Right now, you can get its popular Full Fibre 100 tariff at a discounted price of £29.99 a month on a 24-month contract. This is down from the monthly cost of £38.99 and you get 150Mbps average download speeds, 30Mbps upload speeds, and your broadband delivered via the dependable Openreach network.

On top of all this, you don't need to pay any upfront costs, the postage and packaging on your tech is free, and you get a bonus £50 BT Reward Card when you've successfully signed up. This card can be used at any retailers that take Mastercard online or over the phone, and will also be activated via email once your new broadband connection is working.

This broadband deal is perfect for any small to medium-sized properties with multiple users and high online demands thanks to its 150Mbps average download speeds and Openreach reliability. For added peace of mind, it also has a 100Mbps 'Stay Fast Guarantee' in place, meaning your average download speeds should never dip below this level.

To be eligible for this deal you must be able to access BT's 'Full Fibre' network, but you can check this when you click through and start the sign-up process. This offer is set to expire on April 25 so make sure to get in quick.

BT Broadband <a href="https://www.gocompare.com/broadband/go/34093/?utm_source=futuresite&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=hawklinks&utm_id=hawk-custom-tracking" data-link-merchant="gocompare.com"" target="_blank">| Full Fibre 100 | £29.99 p/m | 150Mbps | No upfront fees | 24-month contract | Stay Fast Guarantee | £50 Reward Card

With this ultrafast package, you get BT's excellent 'Full Fibre 100' broadband, which gives average download speeds of 150Mbps and has unlimited data, for just £29.99 a month. This is down from £38.99 p/m and on top of these existing savings, you don't need to pay any upfront fees and you get a £50 Reward Card for successfully signing up. The deal comes as a 24-month contract and you get a 100Mbps 'Stay Fast Guarantee' on your broadband. All this makes it a top deal for any small or medium-sized household. Be aware, you do need to be able to access BT's Full Fibre network to get the deal and you have until April 25 to sign up for it.

More reasons to choose BT Broadband

BT firmly has a place in both our rundown of the best broadband providers in the UK and our list of the most popular broadband providers according to consumers. However, it's not hard to see why this is the case.

As our featured BT broadband deal demonstrates, the company can offer some great prices on ultrafast speeds and has packages with average download speeds to suit every house or business in the country. Whether it's cheap, entry-level ADSL broadband tariffs, through its to fibre and top 'Full Fibre 900' package, which gives mighty average download speeds of 900Mbps.

As we've alluded to above, it's also known for the quality and security of its broadband network and the fact it offers 'Stay Fast Guarantees' to ensure you don't see any major drops in your broadband's performance. Its customer services are of a similar level of quality and you can get support across everything from dedicated phone lines, to email, apps, and online help centres.

BT is also known for its broadband and TV bundles, which you can custom-build to suit your viewing preferences. These packages cover everything from movie channels to sports, general entertainment and just the free-to-air channels. These do add more to your monthly bills, but it's one of the company's biggest selling points beyond its broadband.

However, as we pointed out in our featured deal, you do need to be able to access BT's network to make the most of its services. Also, when there aren't promotional deals, BT can be expensive. So to see what else is out there on the broadband market, be sure to check out our guide to the best broadband deals.

