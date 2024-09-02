Don’t wait until Black Friday to fix your Wi-Fi – this awesome Labor Day deal could solve your problems

If you're thinking of upgrading your home Wi-Fi because there are too many corners of your house that can't get signal, you don't have to wait until Black Friday. There are some great Labor Day sales happening right now, including this TP-Link Deco X55 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System deal from Amazon that cuts the price from $279.99 to $169.99 – an excellent saving on a setup that could help eliminate signal blackspots in your home.

The best mesh Wi-Fi routers use multiple units placed around your home to give you one large Wi-Fi network that can reach parts of your property that single Wi-Fi routers struggle with. However, while they can transform your home Wi-Fi, they can also be very expensive. That's why deals like this are worth jumping on when they appear.

The TP-Link Deco X55 system comes with a discrete and modern design which means you won't need to worry about hiding the units out of sight, and TP-Link is a trusted brand when it comes to routers. Each unit has three Gigabit Ethernet ports, so even wired devices can benefit, and this deal includes three units – one to connect to your modem like a regular router, and two that can be placed around your home. This enables a huge coverage area of up to 6500 square feet, according to TP-Link, which makes it an excellent choice for people with very large homes and gardens.

One thing to note is that the TP-Link Deco X55 is compatible with devices up to Wi-Fi 6. This is relatively modern wireless tech which will give you good performance, but with more Wi-Fi 6E and even Wi-Fi 7 devices coming out, it means those products won't get the full benefit of their newer Wi-Fi hardware, though they will still be able to work with the X55.

The best Labor Day mesh Wi-Fi deal

TP-Link Deco X55 (3-pack): was $279.99 now $169.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a more affordable way to boost Wi-Fi throughout your home with a mesh router system, then this deal is worth checking out. You get three units to spread Wi-Fi far and wide, and the modern design means they won't look out of place in most homes. The units support up to Wi-Fi 6, which is fine for most modern products, but it doesn't offer Wi-Fi 6E or Wi-Fi 7 speeds. Make sure you check the voucher option to knock the price down to $170 before you buy.

Mesh routers work by using multiple units to share your internet connection and boost the Wi-Fi signal, and if placed in the right places can drastically boost the range of your wireless network. They are especially useful for large properties, for homes over multiple floors and even for getting Wi-Fi out into your garden.

Because they use multiple units, the price of Wi-Fi mesh systems can be incredibly expensive, which is why I'm so impressed with this deal. Sure, $170 is still a lot of money to spend on a router, but you're getting three units that can seriously upgrade your home Wi-Fi. They are an investment that can make a huge difference in the long run, especially if you have a lot of devices in your home that struggle to connect to the internet.

More excellent Labor Day deals to check out