BT's Full Fibre 300 broadband is now just £34.99 and comes with a £50 reward card

Searching for the best broadband deals available at the moment, but haven't quite found one that's either fast enough or rewarding enough? Well, your search might be over.

Until 8th August, BT's Full Fibre 300 is available for the discounted price of £34.99 a month when you sign a 24-month contract. Plus, there are absolutely no upfront fees to pay and you'll receive a £50 reward card that can be redeemed anywhere that accepts Mastercard.

This Full Fibre package runs on the dependable Openreach network. As the name suggests, it provides average download speeds of 300Mbps. This means that it should be more than fast enough for the requirements of most households. As part of this, BT claims that with this deal you'll be able to 'stream and download as much as you like'. In addition to this, you also get unlimited data, a 'Stay Fast Guarantee' of 150Mbps and 49Mbps upload speeds.

However, before you click on our link and sign up for the package, there are a couple of things you'll need to consider. For example, in order to be eligible, you'll need to be able to access the Full Fibre Openreach network at your property. On top of this, BT also highlights that there are 'monthly price increases [of] £3 for broadband plans on 31 March each year'.

OUR BT BROADBAND DEAL

BT 'Full Fibre 300' broadband | 300Mbps av. download speeds | £34.99 p/m | 24-month contract | Unlimited data | No upfront costs | £50 BT Reward Card

This top Full Fibre deal from BT provides ultrafast average download speeds of 300Mbps, as well as a 'Stay Fast Guarantee' of 150Mbps and 49Mbps upload speeds, all for just £34.99 a month - all on a 24-month contract with no upfront fees. Plus, if you sign up using our link before 8th August, you'll also receive a £50 BT Reward Card that can be redeemed anywhere that accepts Mastercard. Just remember that whether or not you can access this great offer depends on your property's access to Openreach's Full Fibre network.

More great reasons to choose BT Broadband

There are lots of reasons to love BT and it's easy to see why the company is one of the UK's best and most popular internet service providers.

One reason why BT is so popular is the range of packages it offers. The superfast 300Mbps deal we've highlighted here actually sits in the middle of its offering. As well as offering an ADSL option (10Mbps), a couple of basic fibre deals (30-60Mbps) and entry level Full Fibre packages that offer speeds of around 80Mbps, the company also offers plans that go all the way to 900Mbps.

Added to this, BT is considered to be a market leader when it comes to broadband and TV bundles. This is particularly the case now the company has partnered with EE and provides TV packages through EE TV. Due to this, the company sits alongside the likes of Sky and Virgin Media in terms of the range of packages you can receive.

On top of this, BT also provides some of the highest levels of customer service in the industry and customers can get support from a variety of channels, including over the phone, via email, social media, apps and online accounts. Similarly, according to the latest Ofcom data, the company scores better than average in terms of complaints handling.

That said, although there are a lot of reasons to love BT, the company isn't perfect. For example, BT is very much viewed as a 'premium provider' and, when its packages aren't on offer, they can be expensive.

Unsure whether BT is the right provider for you? Or would you like to see how the company's packages compare with others that are available at your address? Use our widget below and we'll show you all of the very best packages you can get in your location today.